This graduation season has been a particularly special one for the Reese family. Some adults have been celebrating their own graduation from college or university while others, their offspring’s graduations. But the Reese family has reached a milestone together. Both Christine Clark Reese, 36, and Eric Reese, 48, graduated from Arizona Western College alongside their son, Jakkson Fisher Reese, 17.

And Jakkson walked the line having earned his high school diploma from Gila Ridge High School and two associate degrees from AWC.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you