At Crane Middle School, career exploration teacher Maria Doten is a firm believer in the proverb that “it takes a village to raise a child.” Throughout her time in the career exploration program, she’s been able to call on the community and consistently, members show up eager to share their knowledge with students.
On Monday, March 14, representatives from AEA Federal Credit Union, Farm Bureau Financial Services and Realty ONE Group Gateway participated in a Reality Fair to help Doten’s students better understand how to navigate finances as they become more independent.
Students learned a great deal in the way of financial literacy, including the various types of insurance they might need, the difference between renting and owning and how career paths and debt affect living situations.
“I think it’s fun,” said student Ensley Brack. “We’re going to be adults soon. [I liked learning about] opening checking and savings accounts.”
Brack hopes to play volleyball professionally someday and while she spoke, she was pasting letters that spelled “volleyball” onto her vision board. To help students identify aspirations to work toward, Doten had them use magazine clippings to depict the kinds of lives they want in their vision boards.
“Doing the vision board is helping them see it’s important to set goals,” Doten said. “I did a vision board to study abroad in Paris, France … and I managed to do it.”
Doten also created cards outlining various scenarios that students might find themselves in upon graduating. She made sure to find real jobs on Indeed and use current salaries too.
For some, these cards would say they’re graduating and staying home but for others, this meant relocating to different cities in the U.S. for work. Based on their possible debt, education and place to live, students would learn from the visiting organizations about the options they could take.
“They’re at that point where they’re getting older,” said Miriam Limon, senior director of marketing at AEA Federal Credit Union. “They’ll soon be getting their first job, their first paycheck. It’s an important age to talk about real-life scenarios like getting a car and what debt is.”
The opportunity to sit down with students and chat was an enlightening one, she explained. In one conversation about budgeting, Limon asked a kid how much they might spend on food each month. Confidently, they stated $2,000.
Susan James, an insurance agent for Farm Bureau Financial Services and a pre-planning advisor for Yuma Mortuary and Crematory, observed that the students coming in each class period knew little about how insurance works, but they were interested to learn that in some professions, they could even insure limbs or their voices!
Daisy Tapia, a realtor with Realty ONE Group Gateway, encouraged students to talk about what they learned with their families. Simplifying the benefits and disadvantages of renting and homeownership helped expose students to the options that await them after school.
Some students displayed a real knack for finances and numbers that day, according to Doten.
