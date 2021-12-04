San Luis, Ariz.- Zapatos del Corazón is hoping Yuma County residents can bring a smile to children in need south of the border this Christmas – and a new pair of shoes.
Nelly León, coordinator of the Zapatos del Corazón (Shoes from the Heart) campaign, made a call to residents for the donation of new footwear, which will be distributed at two events: one on Dec. 18 and one on a date to be confirmed, before Christmas.
“We take these shoes to neighborhoods on the outskirts of San Luis Río Colorado, to vulnerable families, where many times parents do not have money to buy shoes for their children. Some children are always seen barefoot, and receiving a pair of shoes brings a smile to them, ”she pointed out.
León added that they are requesting the donation of new footwear and/or socks for children in sizes for newborn and up to 15 years, which Zapatos will deliver to families in need.
For 11 years, Zapatos del Corazón has carried out this activity. It was started by Carmen González, who lives in Salinas, Calif., and from there she coordinates a shoe drive.
Last year, 460 pairs of footwear were collected and delivered, but this year the aim is to reach 500 pairs, a goal that they have only achieved once, said León.
“A single pair of shoes or socks that you donate to us is a blessing that comes to a child, but when you put your donations together one by one, the help grows,” said León.
Nelly added that the first delivery of footwear will be on Dec. 18, during the Angeles de Esperanza Christmas event, which is organized by San Luis, Ariz., groups and held south of the border.
To make a donation, contact Zapatos del Corazón on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ZapatosDelCorazon), call León at (928) 488-3574.