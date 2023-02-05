Students at Mary A. Otondo and Roosevelt Elementary Schools have many new reading adventures to choose from now. Thanks to a donation from Yuma’s Philanthropic Education Organization (P.E.O.) chapters, over 100 books are now available in students’ classroom libraries.

According to Yuma School District One, it was during a recent P.E.O. Founders’ Day Luncheon that members contributed new and gently-used books for elementary school reading levels. Members donated picture books, popular titles and boxed sets, resulting in a large pile to donate. And to add to their contributions, the P.E.O. chapters also awarded both schools Scholastic gift cards to purchase even more literature for students.

