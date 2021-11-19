‘When God says this is your next mission, you just feel it.”
Nubis Maiz and her husband, Jim Nolan, have undertaken a very important mission: the adoption of their daughter-to-be, Karina.
This Saturday, Maiz and Nolan will be among 17 families adopting children at Yuma County’s Adoption Day Celebration. Across the nation, many more families will be celebrating the same milestone as Nov. 20 is National Adoption Day.
The day is a major moment for plenty of families as the process can involve a lot of waiting.
“Going to the court was an emotional roller coaster,” said Jim Nolan. “There were times we thought things were going our way. We’d have some tail winds and then some head winds where we thought we wouldn’t get to.”
The story of how Nolan and Maiz reached this moment goes back nearly five and a half years ago when they moved to Yuma from North Alabama for Nolan’s work. As a bilingual speaker, Nolan was asked to take a position in Yuma.
“We didn’t know anybody but it’s been a blessing to be a part of this community and to use our talents, our gifts that God gives us,” he said.
Maiz explained that when they first married, they agreed to not have any kids. But after going to church and praying over the idea for some time, they decided to become licensed foster parents and help children.
“We didn’t have any idea how this works … it was never in our plans to do this, but we started to have children, learn the program and it changed our life,” she said.
On Jan. 8, 2020, Karina was born, arriving at their home two days later. Nolan explained that she was originally going to stay with them for three weeks because there was a family member who could take her, but those plans fell through.
“We were under the impression she was going to stay three weeks and now she’s almost two years old and been with us two years,” he said. “Instead of three weeks, she’ll be with us forever.”
A little over a year into Karina’s life, the couple found out they may be able to adopt her. It was a roller coaster – the case kept going back and forth between maybe they could or maybe they couldn’t. But now, their grand hearing to adopt Karina will finally take place on Saturday.
“There are feelings of anxiety, excitement, happiness,” said Maiz. “Karina didn’t grow inside my uterus but she grew inside my heart.”
Nolan and Maiz shared that they hope their family stays united. Their goal is for their children to feel loved and always want to return home.
And as their big day happens this Saturday at the public celebration, Maiz and Nolan expressed that they want to encourage the community to consider fostering or helping those who do.
“There are so, so many children who need a home,” said Maiz. “We know there’s a lot of change that happens, but the kids need it. If we want a better community, a better city, a better country, then it starts with us to show these children that they can be loved.”
She noted that the children who go through the system have gone through much pain and trauma, but with enough attention, a difference can be made.
“If fostering or adopting isn’t for you, there are other ways to support the system,” said Nolan. “You can become a CASA, a court appointed special advocate, or a mentor for children in foster care. There’s opportunity for respite care [where you can provide short-term care to give the caregiver a break]. Or you can donate to organizations that assist with foster care.”
Members of the community looking to celebrate with Maiz, Nolan and the other families adopting are welcome to attend the Adoption Day Celebration tomorrow at the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center at 2440 W 28th St. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Individuals looking to help support the system can also learn more at the event.