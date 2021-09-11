On Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, a coordinated terrorist attack on U.S. soil shocked our nation – and Yuma County was no exception.
The Yuma Sun newsroom pulled the newspapers from that week out of our archives for a look back to remember life in Yuma on that tragic day and the days that followed.
Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and Yuma Proving Ground joined military bases across the nation in raising its security status to Force Protection Condition Delta. MCAS Yuma reported that all flight operations were stopped and all non-essential personnel were sent home. Identification checks at the gate were heightened and personnel living on base were asked to stay home so emergency information could be passed onto them as necessary.
Federal agencies here, including the Bureau of Reclamation and the Bureau of Land Management, closed in an effort to protect staff.
The attacks slowed border traffic in San Luis, Ariz., but on Sept. 11, after the attacks, the border remained open. Commercial traffic was diverted to Mexicali, but the port remained open to pedestrian traffic and private vehicles.
Customs officials noted a heightened level of alert was in effect, requiring every vehicle to be searched thoroughly from bumper to bumper and every person crossing to be checked, leading to longer lines and delays lasting up to three hours.
Yuma County government offices remained open, despite a bomb threat at the Yuma County Courthouse. That threat was not believed to be related to the terrorist attacks.
Passengers were turned away from the Yuma International Airport as all flights were canceled. Flights eventually resumed on Sept. 13 in Yuma, with heightened security measures in place.
Numerous people called Yuma Regional Medical Center in the hopes of donating blood. However, YRMC did not have the supplies necessary to draw that amount of blood, so donors had to wait until the following Monday, Sept. 17, when a mobile unit from Red Cross and United Blood Services made its way into Yuma.
And despite the tragedy, all day Sept. 11, Yumans turned up at the polls for an election. Larry Nelson was elected Yuma’s new mayor that night, defeating Mayor Marilyn Young. Incumbent Yuma City Council members Bobby L. Brooks and Ema Lea Shoop were elected for another term, while newcomer Paul Johnson captured the third open council seat. However, the mood in the city hall council chambers was somber as the results came in.
Young noted her son, who was in the military in Washington, D.C., could see the fire at the Pentagon from his window.
“Everybody has someone somewhere. We’re all affected by this. We need to stay calm and alert,” Young said at the time.
And Johnson’s son, Kevin Joseph Johnson, worked as a trauma nurse at Walter Reed, an Army hospital near the Pentagon. The younger Johnson helped treat patients from the Pentagon, and told his father it was the most horrible thing he’d ever seen.
Nelson told the Yuma Sun the tragedy was “first and foremost on our minds. We’re a country at war again. Our lives and our children’s lives have been changed.”
Across the nation, major sporting events were canceled.
But in Yuma on Sept. 11, high school sports played on, with swimmers from Kofa and Cibola high schools splitting a meet (Cibola girls won their meet, while the Kofa boys won theirs by one point). Boys golfers competed in the first round of the Yuma City Championship, with four students tied for the lead. And Yuma Catholic defeated San Pasqual in the first varsity volleyball match between the two schools.
The following day, Sept. 12, several area schools brought in counselors to help students, and Crane, Yuma Elementary and Yuma Union High School Districts started the day with a moment of silence for the victims and emergency workers who died in the tragedy.
In the days after the attacks, Yumans turned to random acts of kindness, donating refreshments to the local law enforcement personnel working long hours at the San Luis port of entry and setting up fundraisers and donation sites for victims of the attacks.
And in Yuma, like much of the nation, stores quickly ran out of American flags as Yumans put their patriotism on display.