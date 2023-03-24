This weekend, Yuma-area members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will have a special guest for their spring Stake Conference.
Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt, General Authority Seventy of the church, will be in Yuma to preside over the conference, meet with local church leaders and make personal visits. It’s part of his responsibilities, presiding over stake conferences across the country nearly every weekend.
But his time in Yuma will be special. It will be a homecoming for him, a return to his roots and the community he called home for the first 18 years of his life. He noted that it is unusual for a church leader of his position to preside over a stake conference in the community where he grew up.
He’s coming a day early, thrilled at the opportunity to connect with friends he grew up with and people who were influential in his life: neighbors, teachers, coaches, youth leaders and others. Even his first piano teacher, who he anticipates will ask him if he’s been practicing.
“It’s really sweet. I just love Yuma,” Schmitt said during a Zoom interview Wednesday. “What I loved about Yuma growing up (in Hettema Estates), everyone knew everyone … that sense of community.” One of his favorite memories is of he and childhood friend Ricky Gwynn playing in the mud and getting very dirty, to the dismay of his mother.
“It is such a great honor to have him come,” said Dr. John Kempton, president of the Yuma Stake. “We’re so excited to have him here. He is so incredibly giving. It’s touching how many people he remembers. He will come early to visit people he knew and loved and to look after people.”
This weekend’s events for the Stake Conference will include leadership meetings Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday, Schmitt will preside over the stake’s primary meeting at 10 a.m. All meetings are open to the public and will be held at the chapel located at 4300 W. 16th St. To accommodate more people, Sunday’s meeting will be broadcast live to church buildings in the Yuma Valley and in Wellton.
Schmitt also will meet with teenagers while in Yuma, sharing his own experiences growing up during tumultuous times in Yuma, Kempton said.
The Yuma Stake includes 4,548 members in 12 congregations, among them congregations for winter visitors, single young adults and Spanish speakers. They meet in six chapels: four in Yuma and surrounding area, one in San Luis and one in Wellton. The stake has two conferences a year, one in the spring and one in the fall.
“The purpose for my visit is to build faith in Jesus Christ,” Schmitt said. “I will visit people and try to bring them hope … we all have a time of challenge. If anything, I hope to bring a message of faith, hope and charity. We have two commands to live by – love God and love our neighbor.”
While in Yuma, he might even stop by El Charro or Chili Pepper, both restaurants he remembers fondly from his youth. “You don’t get much better food than in Yuma.”
Jonathan Stephen Schmitt was born April 16, 1973, in Mesa to Robert Edward and Dianne Lyda Schmitt. He grew up in Yuma, where his father was an attorney for many years before moving to Prescott. His roots in Yuma go back to great great grandparents. A grandmother, Glenys Schmitt, was the Yuma County recorder for several years, and a grandfather owned Farley’s Hardware store. A couple of great grandfathers marched with the Mormon Battalion that crossed the Colorado River in January 1847 during the Mexican-American War and Schmitt keeps a painting of it in his office as a memento of his Arizona days.
“My mother is an angel,” Schmitt remarked. “She was always baking bread and cookies, but never for us. They were for other people. She was and is very selfless.”
He continued: “I’m grateful for great parents. And we lived within three miles of both sets of my grandparents. They were a tremendous influence.”
He’s also grateful for his church family, “brothers and sisters in the family of God.”
After graduating from Kofa High School in 1991, he went on a two-year mission with Laotian refugees in Central California. It was a wonderful experience, he said, and one that taught him about serving others. “Serving a mission makes everything better. After you finish, you are a better student, friend, husband or wife and member of the community.”
Schmitt received a bachelor’s degree in 1997 in agricultural and resource economics from the University of Arizona. In 2000, he received a Juris Doctor from the University of Arizona, and worked as a law clerk to Chief Justice Thomas A. Zlaket of the Arizona Supreme Court until joining the firm in 2001 of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP in Houston, Texas. He then worked as an attorney and litigation counsel for Baker Hughes Incorporated until his call as a mission president in 2014. At the time of his call in April 2022 at age 48 as a General Authority, he had been working as an assistant vice president of Arizona State University.
Over the years, he also served in a variety of volunteer positions with the church, including president of the California San Diego Mission from 2014 to 2017, during which time he oversaw more than 700 missionaries from 33 countries. “We love those young ones like our own kids and we stay in touch,” he said.
He anticipates serving as General Authority Seventy until he turns 70. He explained that the “Seventy” in his title is based on Christ’s appointing 70 additional disciples after the 12 Apostles to go out and spread the gospel to the world.
Schmitt married Alexis Swain Udall, who is a medical doctor, in 1995 in the Mesa, Arizona, Temple. They have four children: David (wife Macy), Tyler, Noelle and Clayton. The family has enjoyed running marathons and hiking the Grand Canyon.
Schmitt says “availability” is what he brings to his calling as a newly sustained General Authority Seventy. “That’s all we have. What a broken heart and a contrite spirit mean is that you just put your heart on the altar and allow the Lord to do His will from there.”