The Humane Society of Yuma has proposed a new way of doing things. For example, instead of having animal control officers chase stray dogs, Annette Lagunas, HSOY executive director, would rather see them work with the community to find their owners.
The director also suggested huge microchip events and placing scanners across the community where citizens can scan animals and reunite them with their owners.
Lagunas presented the HSOY proposals to the council on Wednesday. She noted that the goal is to decrease personnel and overall expenses for both organizations while managing animals entering the shelter and assisting the community in keeping their pets.
In 2019, 3,372 animals entered the shelter through the city’s contracted services, which is 45% of the total animals that enter the shelter. About 7,400 animals went into the shelter in 2019.
CHANGING THE FOCUS
Lagunas explained that HSOY’s goals for the future are to reduce the number of animals entering the shelter and “focus on those that really need us, those who are sick, injured or a danger to the community.”
HSOY would also like to decrease animal control calls by becoming more of a service to the community. “If one of your animal control officers gets a call at 9 in the morning for a stray animal that’s not in traffic but running down a neighborhood street, they’re going to do all their priorities first, but they still have to go back to that stray call. It could be at 3 in the afternoon, and I can guarantee you that dog is not standing there waiting for the animal control officer to show up,” Lagunas said.
She proposed decreasing these calls by having animal control become more of a community service to help find the owners of stray dogs.
In addition, animal control could help pet owners keep their animals at home by giving out food, dog houses or even spay/neuter vouchers.
HOW CAN THIS BE DONE?
Lagunas pointed out that the Yuma community is very active on Facebook when it comes to lost or found pets. In particular, the Yuma Lost and Found Pets page has been helpful in reuniting animals without involving animal control, and animals don’t have to go to the shelter where expenses will be incurred in the form of vaccinations, food and care.
She proposed placing microchip scanners at the police and fire stations throughout the community. Also, every officer could be equipped with a microchip wand to scan stray animals, dead or alive, and look up their owners. Or citizens can have the animals scanned at the police station or one of the fire stations.
Councilwoman Leslie McClendon said she supported microchipping and asked how it would be funded. Lagunas said that HSOY would write grants to help pay for the microchipping and scanners. She envisions holding “huge” clinics to get all animals in the city microchipped so officers wouldn’t have to respond to stray calls.
A GIS system could be created to allow citizens to pinpoint the exact address where they found an animal and owners who lost a pet can pinpoint where it was lost. “The hope is that they can get reunited before any of us have to intervene,” Lagunas said.
Lagunas proposed making animal control more of a service to the community by helping citizens keep their pets, for example, by putting a dog house in a yard when neighbors are not happy with how an animal is kept. Or by providing food when the owners can’t afford to feed their pet and veterinary services, including spay and neuter services, through grants. She noted that the city has a grant for spay and neuter services, and HSOY will continue to write those grants.
“Owning a pet is expensive. I think we all know that, but it doesn’t matter what income level you’re at, people are going to get pets. So the best thing for us to do, rather than trying to take all those pets in and keeping them in our shelter, is helping people keep them in their homes,” Lagunas said.
MORE COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT
Less animals in the shelter produce a healthier animal for the community, she noted. “We want healthy, adoptable, nice, kid-friendly, family friendly animals in the community. I think that’s the goal of what we all want. And if we are packing the shelter full of animals and not allowing our city to help us, then we’re contradicting what our views are.”
Animal control officers can focus on the people who really need the help rather than chasing stray animals. “I can tell you four legs are going to get a whole lot further than two. It doesn’t matter what you’re driving or what you’re in, but that truck isn’t going to be able to get under that tree, into the canal bank, whatever. Chasing stray animals isn’t the best way for officers to spend their time,” Lagunas said.
Lagunas also proposed keeping cats where they are. “I know that’s a hot topic, but when you put cats into a shelter, it’s not a good place for them or the people that live here,” she said.
She pointed out that the trap-neuter-return program, known as TNR, works well. “It will definitely decrease the number of cats we see in our community.”
“What I’m asking is for you guys to help us become more involved in the community in that we’re empowering them,” Lagunas added, noting that it will require the city, the Police Department and HSOY working together to make it happen.
Mayor Doug Nicholls said he appreciated the presentation and would see what the city can do to “move forward together.”