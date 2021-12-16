Raspberry jam is typically a fruit spread for your toast, but to more than 200 students at Gila Ridge, Cibola, Kofa, Yuma Catholic and San Luis high schools, Raspberry Jam is a workshop opportunity presented by the University of Arizona in Yuma for students to learn about computing and coding.
Diana Saldana Jimenez, Director of Technology for UArizona Yuma, ran the sessions with junior and senior university students during the end of November and early December. The name for the workshop sessions comes from the microcontrollers they use, which are called Raspberry Pi.
“Raspberry Jam is a meeting of all kinds of people: some will be new to computing and coding and some will have plenty of experience that they are happy to share,” Saldana Jimenez said.
She shared that the sessions are a welcoming event with a friendly environment.
Saldana Jimenez first gives a small background on what Raspberry Pis are and with the high school students, uses GoPiGo robots that are controlled by the Raspberry Pi devices. Then, students engage in a small activity programming the robot with Python, a high-level programming language. Students can then create their own codes, test more features and share their results with classmates. By the end of the workshop, Saldana Jimenez and the university students talk about the programs offered in Yuma and highlight technology programs like Applied Computing, Computer Science and Cyber Operations.
“All these majors are offered in UAZ Yuma and students can complete their Bachelor’s degree without leaving their hometown,” Saldana Jimenez said.
High school students have shown excitement in these workshops.
“I see that many of the students talk to me about their career goals and many students filled the ‘tell me more’ cards to receive more information about the University of Arizona’s degree options,” she said. “Also, one of the things that I see this year too is that there are more women interested in studying STEM-related careers.”
This is a positive sign for Saldana Jimenez, whose goal is to increase interest and motivation in students to keep pursuing STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) degrees.
“I think we need more people in that area,” she said. “[It] helps grow the economy in Yuma.”
Another important point for Saldana Jimenez is that she wants to inform more students that they can pursue these degrees without having to leave home.
Raspberry Jam sessions help fulfill these goals and Saldana Jimenez is especially grateful to the student workers who assisted her–Jakelline Rodriguez, Cesar Flores, Joseph Vela and Justin Adams–as well as the individuals from Arizona Western College and UArizona that support the sessions.
“Big thanks to the Yuma Union High School District and the five instructors that let us go to their classroom and helped us during the workshops too!” she said.
To learn more about the programs offered at UArizona, visit https://yuma.arizona.edu/programs/bachelors.