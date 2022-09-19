The path to becoming an aerospace engineer may not be the easiest one, but Alexandra Lynette Soto-Lopez is determined to work on the development of spacecraft and aircraft one day.
Thanks to a recent scholarship, she’s one step closer on her path to making that dream a reality.
According to Arizona Western College, Soto-Lopez was announced as one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) members to be named a 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar. With the honor comes a $1,000 scholarship to help defray educational expenses while she’s enrolled in associate degree programs at AWC.
Over 1,300 applications were submitted for the award, but Soto-Lopez’s hard work has earned her recognition from Coca-Cola and PTK.
“When I received this scholarship, it felt like hope,” she said. “I have hope that I will have other opportunities to earn scholarships and continue my higher education. I just feel beyond grateful for this opportunity.”
Soto-Lopez is currently triple majoring in physics, mathematics and engineering. While she’s received scholarships from the AWC Foundation, the College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) and the Honors Program to cover the cost of her tuition and books, the Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholarship will provide her with additional support to help pay for needed school supplies.
After she graduates in May 2023, Soto-Lopez has a great deal of studying left in her future. According to AWC, she plans to transfer to a university to earn bachelor’s degrees in mechanical and aerospace engineering, followed by a master’s and Ph.D. in aerospace engineering. When she envisions her future, she sees herself working behind the scenes to develop, design and test spacecraft and aircraft.
“I feel like I’ve found my calling,” she said in a press release from AWC. “I know for sure I want to work within the engineering field because it’s something that I feel passionate about.”
Soto-Lopez began her studies as a physics major, but she quickly developed a great interest in engineering after taking a required course. She was surprised to find she was one of only two girls in her engineering class – and saddened when she learned that over 85% of aerospace engineers are men.
“That kind of scared me a bit because it made me wonder – what if I’m not able to do this? What if I can’t do it?” she shared.
Despite this, Soto-Lopez has persevered in her studies and has already been met with considerable recognition. Aside from her recent scholarship, she was recently nominated as AWC Student of the Month and was recognized with the award at a district governing board meeting on August 17.
CAMP Advisor Rafael Encinas describes Soto-Lopez as “a resourceful student who has shown a tremendous amount of growth and success during her time at the college.”
And that success spurs her on.
“That award showed me that if I push myself past my own limits, one day I can have the opportunity to work in the field of aerospace engineering,” she said. “I hope I can also encourage more women to pursue a career in STEM fields. I know that girls are as capable as boys to do anything.”
To be chosen for the Leaders of Promise scholarship, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation selects award recipients based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential. In addition to being in the Honors Program at AWC, Soto-Lopez is also a part of the CAMP Program and was the secretary for the CAMP Student Association (CAMPSA) Club.
As a member of CAMPSA, she’s had the opportunity to participate in several community service activities including the Dia Del Campesino event. AWC described that Soto-Lopez and her fellow classmates “woke up early on a chilly December morning around 1 a.m. to spend their time handing out food, clothes and gifts to farmworkers.”
“It felt like an honor to give back, it gave me a nice homey feeling,” she explained. “I come from parents who have worked in the agricultural fields. My dad still works in the fields and now my mom cleans houses for a living to provide food on the table.”
CAMP is a federally-funded program designed to meet the needs of students with migrant or seasonal farm-working backgrounds. Soto-Lopez shared that this program has helped her feel like she’s part of a community of people with similar backgrounds who know what it’s like to have family working in the agriculture fields.
When asked specifically about Soto-Lopez, CAMP staff collectively shared: “Alexandra is an exceptional student who is highly motivated to succeed. She aspires to work in the field of engineering and is determined to create a sustainable and successful life for both herself and her community. She thinks big and plans accordingly. Furthermore, she has proven to be a tenacious and headstrong individual who is not afraid to ask questions and to do whatever necessary to learn. Excellence is just a word. Alexandra is a real-world example.”
