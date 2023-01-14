A few hours a week can make a lifetime of difference in the life of a child in foster care, says CASA of Yuma County. The organization’s name stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates and each volunteer is trained to act as a voice for the child in the court system. Since CASA of Yuma is recruiting volunteers for 2023, they’re considering the opportunity to be “a worthy new year’s resolution.”

Per CASA of Yuma County, individuals can volunteer 10 to 15 hours a month to advocate for a child in foster care. These CASAs are appointed by a local juvenile judge to advocate for the safety of children who have been removed from their homes. The organization states that “studies show that a child with a CASA is more likely to find a safe, permanent home, [is] more likely to succeed in school and [is] half as likely to re-enter the foster care system.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

