A few hours a week can make a lifetime of difference in the life of a child in foster care, says CASA of Yuma County. The organization’s name stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates and each volunteer is trained to act as a voice for the child in the court system. Since CASA of Yuma is recruiting volunteers for 2023, they’re considering the opportunity to be “a worthy new year’s resolution.”
Per CASA of Yuma County, individuals can volunteer 10 to 15 hours a month to advocate for a child in foster care. These CASAs are appointed by a local juvenile judge to advocate for the safety of children who have been removed from their homes. The organization states that “studies show that a child with a CASA is more likely to find a safe, permanent home, [is] more likely to succeed in school and [is] half as likely to re-enter the foster care system.”
Folks interested in CASA can visit an upcoming information session to learn more about the commitment. CASA doesn’t require individuals to have any prior training – training is offered by CASA. Individuals need only be 21 years of age or older, able to pass a thorough background check and complete required training to apply.
The upcoming training sessions will each take place at the Juvenile Justice Center Detention Training Room, located at 2440 W. 28th St. across from Kneaders on Avenue B. The sessions will take place on the following dates and times:
- Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 5:30 – 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 5:30 – 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 22, from 5:30 – 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 25, from 5:30 – 7 p.m.
CASA identified another way for people to become involved, too: The Foster Care Review Board (FCRB). The program has similar requirements and involves volunteers who are appointed by the court to a five-member panel. The panel meets virtually one weekday per month to review the cases of children in foster care. Both programs are administered through the Arizona Supreme Court’s Dependent Children’s Services Division.
