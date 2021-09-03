WELLTON – Antelope Union High School is returning to predominantly cooked-from-scratch meals thanks to the help of a brand-new health and nutrition program from the Arizona Department of Education, “Creating Your Kitchen.”
The program is receiving funding support from the Life Time Foundation and Whole Kids Foundation as well as operational support from the ScratchWorks Collective. ScratchWorks is a new initiative founded by school food operators and organizations dedicated to scratch cooking in schools.
The program consists of two phases where partners will help schools assess their needs in operations, finances, and food to serve less pre-packaged foods in schools over the span of three years. Ten school districts in the state will be participating in the program.
Yuma County finds its participant in Antelope Union High School. Robin Rinehart, the school’s kitchen manager, states that the school has already begun planning and expects more input from ADE as they observe the school’s kitchen operations and work together via a data-driven approach.
Rinehart explained in an interview with the Yuma Sun that Antelope Union High School used to make more home-cooked style meals for its students before COVID-19.
“Out here being in a rural area, kids are used to home cooking,” she said. “People can laugh, but you could smell bread being made all over the school and kids would love to come to lunch. You don’t get that very much with pre-packaged food.”
Rinehart also noted that parents and students as consumers are becoming very educated and growing more health-conscious over the foods they intake. With new national guidelines on nutrition such as salt and fat content, pre-packaged foods have been easier to work with as a means of ensuring the guidelines have been met, she said.
With COVID-19, Rinehart explained that the need for packaged food was high. For safety reasons, the school delivered packaged food from Dome Valley up to Dateland and would drop off meals at the door to avoid human contact.
With the program, however, Rinehart is hopeful that the school will be able to return to making healthy and fresh meals its students will enjoy. The program, she stated, will “help us realistically look at what we have and how best to achieve [our goals] without overwhelming staff and not letting things fall through the cracks. With it being three years, it will give the school time to have a lasting positive outcome.”
More information from the school will be announced as planning continues, but parents and students can expect to be informed and involved in the process as it unfolds.
