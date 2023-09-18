It’s a Yuma Union High School District reunion! An unofficial one, that is. When Shaw University women’s soccer visits Bluefield State University in West Virginia, four YUHSD alums will be on the pitch together: Amanda Kochis (Kofa) and Hanna Urtado (Kofa) representing Bluefield State and Andrea Fernandez (Gila Ridge) and Alondra Lares (Kofa) representing Shaw.

According to YUHSD, plenty of former Yuma-area girls soccer stars have continued to play at the two-year and four-year levels over the past decade. But it’s a rarity that as many as four would end up playing against each other at the same time at the four-year level.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

