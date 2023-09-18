It’s a Yuma Union High School District reunion! An unofficial one, that is. When Shaw University women’s soccer visits Bluefield State University in West Virginia, four YUHSD alums will be on the pitch together: Amanda Kochis (Kofa) and Hanna Urtado (Kofa) representing Bluefield State and Andrea Fernandez (Gila Ridge) and Alondra Lares (Kofa) representing Shaw.
According to YUHSD, plenty of former Yuma-area girls soccer stars have continued to play at the two-year and four-year levels over the past decade. But it’s a rarity that as many as four would end up playing against each other at the same time at the four-year level.
“As a coach, I am proud to see any local athlete perform at the next level, but to have four from Yuma playing in a Division II collegiate game 2,200 miles away is amazing,” said Kofa High School girls soccer coach Joseph Kochis, whose daughter, Amanda, is a junior at Bluefield State.
Lares, Kochis and Urtado were four-year varsity teammates at Kofa from 2018 through 2021. Lares and Kochis – both defenders – finished their careers with more than 40 games played for the Kings and 26 victories. Urtado – who played 57 varsity games, including 17 her freshman season – scored 43 goals with 13 assists as a striker.
Fernandez – a goalkeeper for Gila Ridge – finished her varsity career in 2020 as one of the Hawks’ captains. She earned the win in goal in her team’s 4-1 play-in round victory over Lee Williams before the Hawks lost on the road in overtime to Flagstaff in the state playoffs her senior year.
“There’s been a handful of collegiate soccer games across all divisions or levels this year that have showcased multiple former YUHSD athletes and it’s exciting to see,” Gila Ridge High School girls soccer coach Cooper Cox said. “I hope to continue to see games like this in the future moving forward.”
YUHSD’s press release suggested that the trend is likely to continue since more than 30 girls soccer players from YUHSD have played at the college or university level in 2019 and onwards alone.
In addition to Kochis, Fernandez, Lares and Urtado, the following girls have represented the district in their colleges and universities: Kylii Arellano (Park University), Cheryl Barnett (Clackamas Community College), Jada Barnett (Benedictine University-Mesa), Marlin Beltran (Southeastern Community College), Kourtney Celaya (Cal State Bakersfield), Victoria Clark (Arizona Western College), Melissa Esquivel (Cochise Community College), Faith Estrada (AWC), Tawny Felix (Gateway), Jessica Galaz (Benedictine University-Mesa), Brenda Garcia (AWC), Dayana Gonzalez (Cochise), Emily Gronbach (AWC), Tiany Melendrez (AWC), Itzel Meza (Ottawa University), Lindsey Meza (AWC), Jennifer Moreno (Gateway Community College), Elani Neri (AWC), Kimberly Peyro (University of Providence), Maxine Renaud (AWC), Karen Rivas (AWC), Annalyce Romero (Yavapai College), Cassandra Sandoval (Multnomah University), Kate Sumner (Carthage College), Belsy Trigueros (AWC), Viren Vega (Justice College), Olivia Waterhouse (Gateway) and Melanie Yanaez (AWC).
“We have a lot of talented soccer players in Yuma County and recruiters are starting to realize it,” Coach Kochis said. “Our student athletes can obtain scholarships if we can continue as coaches to help them keep their grades up, work hard on the field and show them how to be recruited. You don’t have to come from a big city or club team to play at the collegiate level.”
Bluefield State, sitting amongst West Virginia’s Appalachian Mountains, started the season with a 2-2 record, while Shaw, located in Durham, North Carolina, is off to a 4-1 start. The schools will face each other again on Friday, Oct. 13 at Shaw.
