You have nothing to lose by asking.
Just ask David Carvell and the Caballeros de Yuma.
They asked if they could get a flyover by a warplane to help open festivities in this year’s Midnight at the Oasis.
And their request was granted: A F-35 jet from the Marine Corps Air Station is scheduled to fly over Desert Sun Stadium at 5:15 p.m. Friday as the National Anthem is sung and a Marine Corps color guard stands at attention.
Well, it wasn’t quite as easy as all that. The Caballeros, the organizers of the car show, spent a year doing the paperwork and jumping through all the hoops to get approval from the Marine Corps and the Department of Defense, says Carvell.
Carvell is in his second year as Captain Midnight for the Caballeros, responsible for overseeing arrangements for the annual show that brings together nearly 1,000 meticulously restored classic autos – vehicles from 1972 and earlier – along with local and out-of-town bands to entertain visitors.
Last year’s show was hardly over when he began looking ahead to the 2020 event that takes place over four days starting Thursday.
“The thing I looked at is that at every event we have ... we sing the National Anthem, but at our biggest event we have, we don’t sing the National Anthem. So I said, one, we’re going to sing the National Anthem and two, we’re going to see if we can get a flyover. It never hurts to ask.”
The flyover is scheduled to come just as the Midnight at the Oasis Cruise is concluding inside Desert Sun Stadium. The parade of vintage vehicles is slated to leave Yuma Greyhound Park, 4000 S. 4th Ave. at 4:30 p.m. and, as in years past, head south along the Yuma International Airport and swing west to Avenue B, go north on B and arrive at the stadium, 1280 Desert Sun Drive.
Depending on where people are along the parade route, said Carvell, they may be able to see the F-35, which will be flying from the northeast to the southwest.
“The best spot is going to be on the main field (at Desert Sun), but I think anyone in the area is going to see the plane come over and enjoy it.”
Carvell said several Caballeros drew on military backgrounds in making the formal request for the flyover.
“We have retired military in our organization, and we sent up the paperwork to Washington, D.C., and to the Pentagon and it came back approved,” he said. “They just know the right people to talk to. I think it helped having several retired colonels in our organization who know whom to ask if this is a possibility.”
The flyover and the cruise are two of the attractions of this year’s show that Carvell wants to highlight. Another is the Rally on Main Street on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The rally, Carvell says, is open to any car from 1972 or earlier. He says the owners do not have to exhibit their cars during the three days of the show at the stadium in order to take part in the rally, which is free. They just have to show up on Main, and their vehicles will be parked where they can be enjoyed by onlookers.
The Caballeros added the rally to the schedule of events of the car show about five years ago, Carvell said. It gave visitors a chance to browse the nearby shops while they were checking out the vehicles.
“We really wanted to show support for our downtown merchants and for the downtown. We just thought it would be one more thing we could do for the downtown.”
Other attractions this year will be the local groups and out-of-town tribute bands playing at Friday and Saturday concerts at Desert Sun Stadium. They are:
• Checker’d Past, a Yuma band, playing at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
• China Grove, a Doobie Brothers tribute band, playing at 7 p.m. Friday.
• Heartbeat City, a Cars tribute band, playing at 9 p.m. Friday.
• Gino and The Lone Gunmen, a Yuma band, playing at the Cantina Stage at the stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday.
• Surfin’s, a Beach Boys tribute band, playing at 5 p.m. Saturday
• Yachtley Crew, a soft rock group, at 7 p.m. Saturday
• Don’t Look Back, a Boston tribute group, at 9 p.m. Saturday.
Carvell said about 975 classic cars, the maximum allowable number, are expected to be on display in the Show and Shine exhibits from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
For more information about Midnight at the Oasis, call the Caballeros de Yuma office, 928-343-1715, or visit www.caballeros.org