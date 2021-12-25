Jolly old Saint Nick surprised children at Yuma Fire Department Station No. 2 with a visit Friday afternoon. The occasion? Captain Paul Evancho and the rest of the firefighters wanted to bring some Christmas joy to some children from the Yuma Child Burn Survivors Foundation and other community children that were able to join.
“The stars aligned,” Evancho said. “The initial plan was to get [Westyn] a visit with Santa, but the family was getting a little overwhelmed with attention so we invited more kids.”
The child in question, Westyn Tudor, is a burn survivor. After falling into a fire pit in Nov. 2020, the child was hospitalized for four months and 45% of his body is covered with burns. The family still makes trips every week to Phoenix for treatment at the Arizona Burn Center in the Valleywise Health Medical Center. Captain Evancho explained that Yuma doesn’t have a burn center, but the Yuma Child Burn Survivors Foundation does what it can to help.
Westyn’s mother, Amy Green, shared that the family is happy now to be able to celebrate Christmas together this year.
“Our ultimate goal is spending time as a family,” she said. “Last year we couldn’t, so it’s good that we’re all together now.”
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, also known as Jesse and Mindy Norfleet, were excited to greet all the children and brought a bag filled with chocolate Santas and candy canes. They explained that their visit was made possible by Spartan Solar, which uses some of its proceeds for Toys for Tots and events like Friday’s.
“It’s magical,” said Santa.
Westyn Tudor and the other children were visibly happy about the treats and the chance to see a fire truck up close.
“He gave me candy and chocolate!” Westyn Tudor exclaimed to his grandmother. Another child, Duke, said he came to see Santa “because I want presents!”
Evancho and his peers joyfully engaged with the children. The captain explained that they’re always happy to show the community that they’re approachable. As for their work in the Yuma Child Burn Survivors Foundation, individuals can learn more by visiting their Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3z0uloq.