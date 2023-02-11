YPD and YUHSD
Buy Now

The Yuma Police Department was recognized during YUHSD’s February governing board meeting. (From left) YPD Chief Thomas Garrity, Sgt. Lori Franklin and YUHSD Superintendent Gina Thompson.

 Photo By Sisko J. Stargazer

“For decades, Yuma Union High School District and the Yuma Police Department have shared a strong and supportive relationship,” YUHSD Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza said. “The positive effects of this relationship are visible on and off our campuses every day. Because of the trust developed between students, staff and administrators with law enforcement officers, many problematic situations are averted when situations do arise.”

At YUHSD’s governing board meeting on Feb. 9, the board expressed special recognition for YPD after the Gila Ridge High School incident on Jan. 30 involving reports of shots fired in the campus parking lot. While there was ultimately no evidence found to confirm shots were fired, two students had been injured. YUHSD and YPD worked together to investigate the situation and ensure students were released in an orderly fashion.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you