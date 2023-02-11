“For decades, Yuma Union High School District and the Yuma Police Department have shared a strong and supportive relationship,” YUHSD Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza said. “The positive effects of this relationship are visible on and off our campuses every day. Because of the trust developed between students, staff and administrators with law enforcement officers, many problematic situations are averted when situations do arise.”
At YUHSD’s governing board meeting on Feb. 9, the board expressed special recognition for YPD after the Gila Ridge High School incident on Jan. 30 involving reports of shots fired in the campus parking lot. While there was ultimately no evidence found to confirm shots were fired, two students had been injured. YUHSD and YPD worked together to investigate the situation and ensure students were released in an orderly fashion.
YPD Chief Thomas Garrity, Sgt. Lori Franklin and Gila Ridge’s School Resource Officer (SRO) Venegas were in attendance for the meeting, and the special spotlight shone on Franklin.
YUHSD Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten shared that in his six years in the role, one of his pleasures has been the district’s partnership with YPD.
“[Franklin’s] probably a familiar face to most of us in the audience because when there are things that happen in our community that the police has to report back to the community on, she’s usually the face that we see – whether that’s on the news or on Facebook Live or unfortunately, in the situation at Gila Ridge on Monday,” Patten said. “She was one of the first faces that parents saw along with myself and then again on Facebook Live and the news.
“The nice thing is that when I see her number on my phone, I don’t always immediately think it’s something negative and no matter what the situation is, we always figure out a way to jointly work together to resolve it or to communicate what is needed to our families in our community.”
After expressing his appreciation for working with Franklin for the last six years, Patten invited her to speak before the audience. Franklin thanked the district and stated that she felt very humbled.
“It’s not just me; I work well with Eric,” she said. “We’ve always worked well over the years. Anything that arises between schools and us, we’re the first call with each other and on that Monday, he was a really quick call. We got together, we worked together, we talked to parents but it goes further than that. It’s our whole department in the school district. It’s our SROs in school, it’s Yuma Police Department’s relationship with all the other law enforcement agencies in the city.
“This is the first event like this that we have had and although not perfect, it went well. It really did. Getting the word out, getting everybody what’s going on as quick as we can – and I want to thank the parents and all the parents who were out there. They kept calm, they listened to us. It didn’t go the way like it could have so I want to thank everybody that helped make our job a little easier to get through.”
YUHSD Superintendent Gina Thompson remarked afterward on the uniqueness of the district’s partnership with local law enforcement, noting that such partnerships aren’t so common.
“... I’m always reminded of this when I go to different districts or meetings across the state,” she said. “Yuma County is unique in that we have IGAs (intergovernmental agreements) with our police departments that allows us to have an SRO on every campus. I can’t tell you how shocked I was when I went to a meeting and one of the largest districts in the state has one SRO that they share amongst all of their schools and that’s K-12.
“That could not happen without a long-standing relationship and a lot of work in those intergovernmental agreements … that speaks to the collaboration of Yuma County and the commitment to keeping safety in our schools. And it’s always interesting when they ask us, ‘How do you do that?’ Because other places are wondering how we have SROs in every one of our high schools and very, very good SROs, very committed SROs. So I just wanted to have that reminder to you and again, thank Yuma Police Department for that collaboration.”
