When a child goes into foster care, it’s often pretty sudden. The circumstances may vary but when the determination is made, they’re told to take what they can with them, leaving most foster children to gather all their belongings in a trash bag or pillowcase.
Russell McCloud, owner of Accurate Automotive Attention, has teamed up with Kari Tatar, Director of Development for the Arizona Children’s Association, to change those trash bags and pillowcases into suitcases and duffel bags.
For the entire month of December, McCloud is collecting suitcases at both Accurate Automotive locations in Central Yuma (1495 S 3rd Ave) and Foothills (12543 S Frontage Rd). He encourages anyone with old suitcases or even duffel bags to donate. If it’s time to buy new ones and do away with the old or if anyone would like to purchase new luggage for the cause, they’d be appreciated.
“Imagine the difference in their dignity and self-esteem when they’re walking like an adult, rolling up to someone’s door with their suitcase,” McCloud said. “It can make a huge impact on a child’s life by just a small difference.”
McCloud previously collected suitcases to donate to the ACA about 20 years ago and the effort was so successful that they stopped because they ran out of room, but Tatar and McCloud have explained that the need is back.
“There’s 14,000 children in foster care in Arizona and a good chunk of them are in Yuma,” Tatar said.
When McCloud called up Tatar, she was thrilled.
“We really appreciate Russell McCloud taking this on for us,” she said. “I’m one person in this community [and] we just thank the Yuma community. It’s such a loving and giving community and we couldn’t do what we do without them.”
McCloud affirmed Yuma’s giving nature, stating that nearly 20 suitcases have already been collected and he hopes to collect enough suitcases to last ACA for the year.
“It’s Yuma,” he said. “Once a need is identified, they come in and help.”
Interested individuals can help by bringing their suitcases and duffel bags to either Accurate Automotive locations in Central Yuma and Foothills.