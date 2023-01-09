Warm summers, loving grandparents and fish curry. Sometimes all it takes is just one spoonful to travel back in time. And while memory can be elusive, sometimes it can be captured in a photo, an object or even a recipe. For Sujata Halarnkar, her memories of family and India are being preserved and shared for all to enjoy as a fish curry recipe in NPR’s “All Things We’re Cooking” series.

When the Arizona Western College outreach and instruction librarian learned that NPR was seeking family recipes to highlight in the series, she told AWC that she submitted the recipe in spite of the slim chances for selection because she had the perfect story to share. The spicy fish curry dish is treasured by her family, who’s been cooking it for the past four generations.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you