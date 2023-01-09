Warm summers, loving grandparents and fish curry. Sometimes all it takes is just one spoonful to travel back in time. And while memory can be elusive, sometimes it can be captured in a photo, an object or even a recipe. For Sujata Halarnkar, her memories of family and India are being preserved and shared for all to enjoy as a fish curry recipe in NPR’s “All Things We’re Cooking” series.
When the Arizona Western College outreach and instruction librarian learned that NPR was seeking family recipes to highlight in the series, she told AWC that she submitted the recipe in spite of the slim chances for selection because she had the perfect story to share. The spicy fish curry dish is treasured by her family, who’s been cooking it for the past four generations.
“I knew NPR was accepting submissions on a national level and thousands of people were going to participate, but I thought it doesn’t hurt trying,” she said.
A few months later, Halarnkar was traveling home from Egypt when she turned her phone back on in the Frankfurt Airport and learned that her entry was chosen.
“It was so unexpected,” she said. “I was super excited, I had actually forgotten about it until that phone call! I really feel honored to have the legacy of my family’s cooking featured in this series. It’s just been such an amazing experience.”
Halarnkar shared in an interview with AWC that it’d always been a goal of hers to preserve her mom’s traditional recipes for future generations.
“My mom has never written any recipes down; that’s just the way of cooking for her,” she said. “Everything is just a pinch here and a pinch there and she never forgets her recipes. I, on the other hand, have to write everything down. And I know that if I don’t, in a couple of generations they will be gone. So I always made it a point to learn everything traditional from my mom.”
For Halarnkar, the spicy fish curry recipe stands out above all the rest because of her childhood memories attached to it. As a child, she would spend summers with her grandparents in a village south of Mumbai, where she grew up.
“I would spend two months of summer there with my mom and three sisters,” she explained. “My grandma would cook for us and it was the best time of my life. Of course, it was very carefree, no worries at all you know, getting spoiled by uncles and aunts and grandparents. It was a wonderful time. We would eat fresh food and fruits, and this fish curry is something my grandma would always make. There are so many family memories that I associate with that recipe.”
When she married in 1987 and moved to the U.S., Halarnkar continued to make this recipe for her family and now it’s one she enjoys cooking with her daughter Natasha. She stated that on her next trip to India, she knew the dish is one her family will share together.
“Every time I go to India, this is something my mom always makes,” she added. “It’s like a welcome dinner.”
And on that trip home, Halarnkar will be cooking too. She’ll be taking a new baklava recipe for her mom to try.
To read her story, “Spicy fish curry dish is seasoned with childhood memories of India’s Konkan region,” included as part of the “All Things We’re Cooking” series, visit www.npr.org/2022/12/04/1139533371/spicy fish-curry-recipes-food. Halarnkar will also be featured in an upcoming audio interview on NPR. She has more recipes available in the cooking and traveling blog she created with her daughter at www.nutsfornaan.com.
And to try the special fish curry, the recipe is as follows:
- 1 pound fish fillet – salmon or trout works well
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- salt to taste
- 2 green chilis, sliced
- 6 cloves garlic (4 peeled and 2 peeled and sliced for tempering)
- 2 tablespoons chili powder (or 7 to 8 dry red chilis)
- 2 teaspoons coriander seeds or 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- 1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped
- 1 teaspoon cilantro, chopped for garnishing
- ½ cup red onion, sliced and divided
- 1 cup coconut milk, canned
- 2 pieces kokum, special sour fruit available in India (optional) or 1 tablespoon lemon juice or 1 teaspoon tamarind paste
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 cup water
”Cut the fish fillet into 1 1/2-inch pieces. Rinse once under cold water. Pat dry and place the fish pieces in a bowl.
Marinate the fish with turmeric and salt and set it aside for at least 15 minutes. Meanwhile, blend onions, garlic, coriander seeds, chili powder and cilantro to a fine paste with a little water (about 1 tablespoon).
In a heavy-bottom pan, heat oil and add the sliced garlic pieces to the hot oil. Once the garlic turns golden brown, add the sliced onions and green chilis. Sauté until the onions are soft. Then add the blended spices and fry it for a few seconds.
Add ¾ cup of coconut milk and 1 cup of water. Mix it well. Adjust the water if you think it is too thick. Bring it to a boil and gently add the fish pieces along with the kokum or lemon juice. Let it simmer for 3-4 minutes on medium heat or until the fish is just turning opaque.
Garnish with the remaining coconut milk and serve hot with steamed rice.”
