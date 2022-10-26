“Yuma is a very special community,” said Dr. Linda Elliott-Nelson. “The more that you give to Yuma, the more it gives back. Everywhere we are in the state, we see people saying Yuma is such a magical place because they collaborate, they work together to make things better. So thank you Yuma for being such a wonderful place.”
Speaking at the 2022 Heart of Yuma Awards Celebration, Linda and Randy Nelson had been surprised moments before with the night’s biggest honor: Philanthropist of the Year.
The Philanthropist of the Year recipients are said to be honorees who transcend all the categories awarded at the Heart of Yuma Awards by the Arizona Community Foundation. Linda and Randy Nelson were especially chosen for their support of education and small businesses in Yuma.
“Linda and I have always tried to be in the back end of things,” Randy Nelson said. “We’re the biggest supporters of education and small businesses and we’ve worked with people for years and that’s been its own reward. So yes, this is a big surprise! We’re not going anywhere. We’ve decided to stay in Yuma and we’ll be here for a long time.”
The married couple have each had distinguished careers of service in the community.
Dr. Elliott-Nelson currently serves Arizona Western College as Strategic Partnerships/Vinculación, acting as a liaison between the college and Mexico. Her past roles at AWC have included leadership and instruction, but she’s also been involved in the international business sector.
Within the community, Linda continues to lead and even coordinate in binational endeavors. She’s presented internationally and served as chair for various organizations: the Board of Arizona Town Hall, Arizona Women in Higher Education Executive Board, the AZTransfer Steering Committee, the Arizona Community College Chief Academic Officers, the Yuma Orchestra Association, Arizona Town Hall, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and the Yuma Regional Partnership Council as well as steering committees for Southwest Arizona Town Hall and the Yuma Education Advocacy Council. Elliott-Nelson was also appointed to the Arizona Historical Society Board in 2021 by Governor Ducey.
Randy Nelson served as a director and certified business analyst at the AWC Small Business Development Center. In that role, he counseled startup and existing businesses in all functional areas and assisted in the development of business plans, marketing strategies, social media applications, strategic planning, research, patents, procurement registration and certification, personnel management, international trade, loan packaging and financial analysis.
Within the community, Randy is a Fort Yuma Rotarian, a member of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, Arizona Town Hall, San Luis Economic Development Board and has served on the Yuma County Airport Authority Board, Yuma Executive Association and Western Arizona Economic Development District.
Through his tenure at the AWC Small Business Development Center, Randy helped with the capital formation of over $95 million, increased sales of over $100 million and helped with the creation of over 350 small businesses. He’s now a mentor in residence for the University of Arizona and a part of the FORGE group providing entrepreneurial training and resources to the student population.
“Our success in this community has come through the success of all the people we’ve worked with – students, businesses, everything else – so when they’re successful, we’re happy,” said Randy Nelson in an interview with the Yuma Sun after the celebration.
On the Historic Yuma Theatre’s stage, Linda was given a special pin and Randy accepted a bouquet of flowers. To be presented these awards and gifts in person was especially memorable since 2022 is the first year the celebration has been held in person since COVID-19 hit.
“After two years of virtual gatherings, it’s been an amazing night among Yuma’s best,” said Veronica Shorr, regional director of the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma. “The Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma congratulates all the winners and honorees for their spirit of philanthropy. As always, I ask you to remember to Give Where You Live! Preferably through ACF of Yuma.”
ACF of Yuma is best known as a nonprofit that helps the community through its grants. Since 1993, the organization has awarded over $12 million in grants to local organizations. Through Heart of Yuma, they celebrate philanthropy in Yuma. Winners are selected for seven “Outstanding” categories, the Philanthropist of the Year Award, the Shadle Hero Award and the current year’s grant cycle.
The winners for these categories are chosen each year by members of the Blue Ribbon Panel, who review the nominations and select the best of each category. This year, the panel reviewed over 100 nominations.
The selected “Outstanding” winners are as follows:
• Outstanding Volunteer – Gene Dalbey
• Outstanding Youth Leader – Zulema Zavala
• Outstanding Leader – Rosa Long
• Outstanding Service Organization – “We love our City” Church for the City
• Outstanding Nonprofit – Yuma Young Guns
• Outstanding Business Organization – AEA Federal Credit Union
• Outstanding Benefactor – Tina Clark
Another significant award for the night was the Shadle Hero Award, which was created in 2020 to honor the giving legacy of Steve and Bobbie Shadle who were honored as Philanthropist of the Year in 2009. This year’s winner, Kevin Burge, was said to have done much to “enrich the arts and culture in Yuma and build camaraderie.”
“It was customary for Kevin Burge to be seen volunteering at many events like Kammann Sausage Fry, The Yuma County Fair or taking the lead on school service projects,” said Mayor Douglas Nicholls. “Kevin was a regular at events and could always be counted on to ‘pitch in.’ He was always a noticeably happy and willing participant.”
Nicholls noted that Burge was a board member of the Children’s Museum of Yuma County since 2013 and because of his enthusiasm, “access to the future building of the Children’s Museum may not have been possible.”
Burge passed away in late August having lost a battle with cancer, but his family accepted the award on his behalf.
“Kevin frequently flew under the radar and did almost all of his work quietly and humbly,” Nicholls said. “Kevin was a man of great integrity, humility, and faith whom his family and this entire community greatly loved.”
Lastly, the competitive grant cycle received over 50 separate applications seeking financial support. ACF of Yuma awarded over $100,000 to 23 nonprofit organizations.
Yuma’s grant cycle winners were: MIKID (Mentally Ill Kids in Distress), Children’s Museum of Yuma County, Crossroads Mission, Bordertown Arts Project, Arizona Children’s Association, Arizona Western College Foundation, United Service Organizations Arizona, Humane Society of Yuma, Greater Yuma Port Authority, Atticus Kindness Project, Arizona Historical Society, Yuma Community Theater, Yuma Orchestra Association, Ballet Yuma, Arizona Classical Ballet Performing Company – Yuma, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona, the City of Yuma, Addie Packs and Special Olympics Arizona.
For San Luis, the grant cycle winners were the Easterseals Blake Foundation and the Humane Society of Yuma.
