Finding a way to honor a passed loved one can be a difficult task, especially when grief is involved.
When 19-year-old Hector German Uriarte passed, his mother, Josefa “Josie” Uriarte, and his sister, Ana Cristina Henderson, had the idea to create a memorial scholarship and start an annual walk-a-thon that would support that scholarship. Since 2014, Hector’s 5K Walk-a-thon has been raising funds to support the Hector Uriarte Memorial Scholarship at Arizona Western College.
The scholarship benefits a student from Antelope Union High School looking to study in the fields of healthcare or special education. Josie Uriarte explained that Hector was a student at Antelope Union and was born with multiple disabilities. The scholarship helps those who’ll go on to help kids like Hector.
“He was a very happy boy loved by his classmates and his teachers in the community,” she said. “Without the school helping me and the medical people helping us, we wouldn’t have made it. We wouldn’t have had the quality of life we had and he wouldn’t have been a happy little boy.”
Uriarte shared that higher education and helping those who care for others is very important to her.
“My whole purpose is to help those people who help other kids like mine,” she said. “I know how hard it is to get financial aid and go through the various programs, so this is helping our young students and this is my way of supporting higher education.”
In the first year of the memorial scholarship, the funds came from Uriarte herself because she wanted it to go to someone from Hector’s graduating class. But a committee was been formed from there as family and friends worked hard to make an endowment for the memorial scholarship.
The committee – which includes Uriarte, Trini Carr, Rosalia Delgado, Adriana Martinez, Idalia Ramos, Yolanda Rios and Rosa Valecia – put on candle sales, lipstick sales, tamale sales, raffles and more. With the added help of the walk-a-thon, the committee would make sure to put half of the funds in the endowment and the other half in the scholarship so that it could be given regularly since Uriarte said most scholarships aren’t given until they’re endowed. In 2020, they reached the $10,000 goal to endow the scholarship and up till now, the Hector Uriarte Memorial Scholarship has benefitted 14 recipients.
“I couldn’t have done it without the great group of friends I have,” Uriarte said. “People wouldn’t help if they didn’t love him and love me. You have to love somebody a lot to be able to volunteer. I want to thank my committee for their hard work.”
This year, Hector’s 5K Walk-a-thon will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. in Wellton Butterfield Park, located at 10234 Dome St. Everyone is welcome – including those on wheels, be they in strollers, wagons, bikes or wheelchairs. Pre-registration is $10, but individuals can register on-site prior to the walk from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. for $15 with cash or check.
Those who wish to contribute but can’t make it to the walk can still donate to the scholarship directly. To donate, visit https://foundation.azwestern.edu/give-online and under “My donation is for,” select “Hector Uriarte Memorial Scholarship.”
To learn more, individuals can visit the Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3s1B8uL or email hectoruriartescholarship@gmail.com. For forms, individuals can call or text Josie Uriarte at (928) 294 – 9896.
