Teachers looking to make their classrooms a little wilder need look no further than the Yuma Conservation Garden. The nonprofit botanical garden and natural habitat will be offering a Project WILD workshop on Feb. 5 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and scholarships are available for interested educators.
Typically a $50 class, the cost will be waived for 20 applicants thanks to grants from the Arizona Project WILD team and the Arizona Association of Conservation Districts. The Yuma Conservation Garden shared that support for the workshop is also provided by the Arizona Association for Environmental Education and the National Wildlife Federation’s Eco-Schools USA program.
Sheryl Christenson, a board member of the Yuma Conservation Garden, explained that Yuma was selected as a test plot for the grant. If successful, she envisions an expansion of the Eco-Schools program and more grants to encompass more schools in the region.
“This class is for certified teachers,” she said. “It’ll cover wildlife, habitats, native plants and why we care about habitats for animals.”
The Yuma Conservation Garden welcomes educators of every level, support staff and even future teachers. Located just west of the main entrance for the Yuma County Fairgrounds at 2520 E 32nd St, the garden is well known as the “duck pond” near the Yuma International Airport.
Christenson also shared that Project WILD is a national environmental education program. From the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, they describe the goal of the project is to develop awareness, knowledge, skills and commitment concerning wildlife and the environment. The project involves field investigation activities, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities, education on career pathways and all takes place outdoors. Individuals can acquire Project WILD guides through attending workshops such as the upcoming one in February.
Christenson explained that the Yuma Conservation Garden became involved because they regularly do science education at the garden. Community members can visit the garden during the weekends from November to May, but anyone interested in arranging a visit can contact the garden.
To learn more about the Yuma Conservation Garden and access their free 51 lesson plans, visit http://yumaconservationgarden.org/.
Educators interested in the workshop can apply by Sunday, Jan. 30 by calling the garden at (928) 317-1935 or emailing them at conservationgarden@gmail.com.