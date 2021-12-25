The students at Yuma Preschool have been engaging in winter festivities all month and all it took was one visit to see how excited the children are for Christmas. Karen Munoz, Engagement Director, and Cindy Rico, a program teacher, welcomed the Yuma Sun to the preschool.
Adorned with Christmas décor all over, a tree, a wreath, plenty of garland, poinsettias and teddy bears could be seen throughout the school. The pair shared their delight not only in the holiday, but in the children as well.
“The kids are our priority,” Rico said. “No matter what’s going on in this world, the kids are number one.”
“It’s a fun job,” said Munoz. “Where else can you go to work and have fun?”
Embodying the fun nature of the job, Yuma Preschool’s mascot, Freddie Bear, is a giant stuffed bear and for December, he’s dressed as Santa. Sitting by the tree, he represented what the kids were especially excited for: presents from Santa Claus.
Here’s what some of the children at Yuma Preschool are hoping from Santa this year:
Elize: “A Barbie house with Barbies.”
Jovie: “Makeup with a rainbow microphone.”
Emma: “A swingset!”
Ariel: “A teddy bear and a lizard.”
Zoey: “A free kitty cat!”
Rush: “A magnet set”
Jameson: “I want spin blades and I have a paper [with more things] but I didn’t bring it.”
Katherine: “Unicorns and Barbies.”
Joaguin: “Paw Patrol!”
David: “A robot. Also, Transformers.”
Mark: “Batman and Spiderman!”
Phoenix: “Green.”
Dawson: “A new baby doll.”
