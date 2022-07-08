Arizona Western College is mourning the loss of one of its most prolific former presidents: Dr. Donald “Don” Schoening. He was 85 when he passed away at home on Friday, June 24, surrounded by family.
Yumans who’ve attended events at the college are likely familiar with the name “Schoening” as the Schoening Conference Center in the College Community Center (3C) Building was named after him, but those who knew him and those who watched AWC during his presidency can attest to Schoening’s legacy as a leader who oversaw significant growth for the college.
Schoening was born in Colorado and has called New Mexico, Kansas and Washington home too, but friends and family share that being AWC’s president was his proudest accomplishment, and he remained involved with the community long after the 12 and a half years he served as president.
“His passion was being Arizona Western College President and he talked about it every single day until the day he died,” said his son, Barry Schoening.
“He worked for 25 years at Wenatchee Valley College–started as the athletic director,” he said. “He worked his way to the top and he retired from Wenatchee Valley College not being a president. And that was the worst speed bump in his life. It was a real setback for him. But in a way, it was the best thing that ever happened to him because that opened the door to him becoming a president of Independence Community College, which led to him becoming the president of Arizona Western College. So not becoming the president of Wenatchee Valley College actually turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to him.”
Dr. Schoening was a lifelong advocate of education. His career began with teaching English and coaching at Fruita Jr. Sr. High School, where he met his wife, Louise. He taught Psychology and coached wrestling and football at Gallup High School in New Mexico. After, he spent 25 years in Wenatchee Valley College, became president of Independence Community College and ultimately became president of Arizona Western College until his retirement in 2009.
Per AWC, Schoening left a lasting impact on generations of local students and the Yuma and La Paz communities. Under his leadership, the college underwent transformative growth and expanded facilities. A significant part of this was the passing of a voter-approved $74 million bond that allowed for the construction of new buildings on the Yuma Campus as well as the establishment of campus sites in San Luis, Quartzsite and Parker.
AWC Vice President for Student Services Bryan Doak recounted that Schoening was a dynamic president, whose college-wide objectives moved the college forward.
“He was kind of the structure behind the $74 million bond that we did back in [2004],” he said. “And the interesting part of that is that when we first were going to go out for a capital campaign on that bond, we were looking at $15 to 20 million. And he challenged the college to get the community together and see if we’re asking for the right things. You know, we’re a college of the community and for the community–you’ve heard Dr. Corr speak to that before and Dr. Schoening kind of held that same truth.
“When we pulled the community members together, we went from 15 million to 74 million. It’s a lot of money today, let alone 20 years ago. He just challenged us and we ended up with a $74 million bond that passed at a high 60% rate and we built the Schoening Center, the agricultural center there. We built a building in San Luis, Wellton, Quartzsite, Parker as well as the child development lab, so we really moved the college forward in those years that we started building the buildings behind that bond.”
Doak commented that Dr. Schoening was never shy to be proud of the things he accomplished.
“There’s a plaque that’s on each one of those buildings that shows the district governing board members that approved the bond and then his name on there, and I can remember him walking up and looking at that plaque and kind of just rubbing his hand across the plaque,” he said. “Those plaques are there forever, and he was super proud of those buildings. And obviously, the Schoening Center is named after him–he was tickled for that and it even brought a tear to his eye that day that that center was dedicated to him by the board.”
And Schoening’s accomplishments extend beyond this. During his tenure, he yielded a 50% increase in enrollment and developed new fiscal management practices through priority-based budgeting and new funding sources through federal grants. The large solar installation at the Yuma Campus and the AWC Entrepreneurial Center were also established. Schoening’s also been credited for the enhancement of the AWC Foundation and adopting innovations for the college like interactive television, online learning and live televised coverage of classes, events and sports.
Dr. Schoening was an avid supporter of Matador Athletics–who never missed a game unless he was out of town–and he was regularly involved with all the happenings at the college, from sports matches to plays. He continued to attend athletic events well past his retirement and was active in the community, serving in the Yuma Rotary Club and helping out at Trinity United Methodist Church.
“He liked Yuma,” said his wife, Louise Schoening. “He really liked the people in Yuma, he liked the city. The college was his passion, he loved the athletics, he liked to go to everything, all the musical things–I mean, everything about it, he liked.”
Dr. Michelle Sims, professor of Economics at AWC, expressed that both Don and Louise’s community involvement resulted in a fondness that was felt by many Matadors.
“He genuinely cared about the personal experiences of our staff and students, which helped foster an authentic feeling of family on campus,” she said. In fact, Dr. Schoening and his wife Louise were ever-present and whole-heartedly engaged in our campus community. They could always be found in attendance at our athletic, musical and theatre events, and it was during these years that AWC had the most fun celebrations and holiday parties that were widely attended by staff and their families.”
AWC Athletic Director Jerry Smith added that what made Dr. Schoening so special was his ability to show people how deeply he cared for them.
“I have nothing but good memories about the time he was here,” Smith said. “He was so supportive, so involved, so proud of all the coaches and their successes, the students and their successes. He would pick out one person on a team and he’d kind of adopt them. He just had a really special way with somebody on every team that he saw because maybe they’d do better if they knew the president was behind them.”
Schoening was the type of president who trusted people to get the job done, but made time to ask them about their families and how they were doing. Smith explained that Schoening became friends with both his mother and his wife: when he first interviewed for his position, Schoening invited Smith’s wife to join them.
“My wife came with me–we were sitting down in the outer office when he came back from lunch,” he said. “I got up, started to his office and he turned around at my wife and said, ‘Look here, you come on in here with me because I want to make sure he tells me the truth!’ We started a really special relationship right there that day.”
And Schoening didn’t show his support sparingly, either. AWC Men’s Basketball Head Coach Kyle Isaacs recalled that the president always went above and beyond.
“Every year when our season was about to start, he would love to tell us as coaches that he already had reservations for his hotel at the national tournament,” Isaacs said. “[He would hold] lunches discussing our team and upcoming opponents [and] cookouts at his house after AWC Football games. [My favorite memories were] always knowing you had his support.”
Bryan Doak concluded that Schoening was not just a working man’s president, he was a family man. For him, his special memory of the president was from when his father passed away in his first three months working at AWC.
“[Dr. Schoening] was kind of the first one to come down in my office and just have kind words to tell me and asked if I’d be okay, and he’d like to go out fishing with me sometime in place of my father,” Doak said. “And you know, that just stuck with me for a lot of years. He was a good family man, a good guy.”
Schoening’s other son Derek shared that his father regularly took him and his brother Barry fishing and camping. He loved golfing, hunting and sporting at large. But when asked to describe his father, he said: “He always pushed you to be the best you can be.”
“He liked to bring out the best in people,” Louise said. “For his sons, of course, and for his grandkids, but I remember he’d talk about coaching junior high kids. Kids weren’t very good at that age and they were at like 30 to 10 or something like that in the football game when one of the little kids came over and said, ‘Coach, are you sure we’re gonna win this game?’ He said, ‘You’re just doing fine. You know, maybe we won’t win, but you give it all you’ve got.’”
She concluded that he was always looking to help everyone improve, and it was this spirit of support that saw him through a prosperous career and earned him spots in the Arizona Western College Hall of Fame, the Wenatchee Valley College Athletic Hall of Fame and the Washington State Athletic Hall of Fame.
Schoening is survived by wife of 60 years, Louise, his two sons, Barry and Derek, and six grandchildren. To honor his memory, his family encourages donations be made to the Arizona Western College Athletic Department or Trinity United Methodist Church in Yuma.
