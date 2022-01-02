With 2021 coming to an end, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls reflected on the highs and lows of the past year and hopes for the new year.
The migrant crisis that dominated the headlines across the country played out in Yuma’s backyard. For the third time in his eight years in office, Nicholls issued a proclamation of emergency on Dec. 9 due to the “unprecedented” number of asylum seekers entering the country through this city. Thousands of migrants a day were crossing the border and waiting for the Border Patrol to pick them up so they could ask for asylum.
With not enough agents to process them, some migrants waited for extended periods of time, with no food, water or shelter. In some cases, after waiting for hours, migrants started walking into town to find those resources or in search of the Border Patrol.
This prompted Nicholls to declare a humanitarian crisis. “People were leaving the border area because they didn’t have the ability to be picked up. They walked about the community looking where to go, looking where to sleep. They don’t have a lot of resources,” Nicholls said.
The proclamation had the intention of “bringing resources to the area and more importantly helping raise the profile of this discussion on how the immigrant situation along the border directly impacts the community,” the mayor explained.
The proclamation garnered national attention, and the next day, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security “recommitted” 110 agents to Yuma from throughout the country.
“As it sits today, people are not waiting along the border wall for very long,” Nicholls told the Yuma Sun the following day.
An emergency proclamation is “not something I take lightly,” he noted. “Only three times out of eight years I’ve utilized that.”
Nicholls issued his first emergency proclamation in 2019 in response to another migrant influx and in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In this particular case, he explained, “We had been dealing with this issue since February and just in December finally got to the point where it necessitated the proclamation.”
Nicholls has attempted to keep Yuma at the table when it comes to immigration discussions. “It’s a challenge to make sure we’re doing all we can to prevent a humanitarian crisis and being relevant to the discussion of imigration and what needs to happen to better secure our borders. They’re challenging discussions to have, they’re national discussions to have,” he said.
“It can directly impact the economy of our community and our way of life, still recognizing that immigration is extremely important if done right. Our community depends on good, strong immigration policies to make sure that people have the opportunities to come to the U.S. and participate in our local economy, from nursing to agriculture. Those are all elements the community has the ability to benefit from, when it’s being done in a way that follows the law and protects humanitarian issues, protects people.”
However, it wasn’t all tension at the border. One fun event highlighted the importance of the relationship between Mexico and the U.S. The 2021 Mayors’ Binational Bike Ride took place on Oct. 23, with around 200 riders joining the 25-mile ride starting in Yuma and finishing in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.
Leaders from both sides of the border were on hand to cheer on the participants. “In the midst of having this tension at the border with immigration, we’re still able to be a binational region and come together. Because, ultimately, even though a lot of times the discussion is kind of an ‘us vs. them,’ Mexico and us are pretty well aligned in a lot of things, so this is just a reinforcement that there is a lot more going on than just immigration challenges, and our relationships across the border are important.”
Another challenge that Yuma faced in 2021 was the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To help businesses overcome some of the adverse effects, the council adapted the city’s extended premises policy and made it a permanent choice for businesses.
Yuma first gave businesses the ability to extend their premises onto public sidewalks and parking lots as part of the mayor’s emergency proclamation in September 2020.
“We led the state in that modification,” Nicholls explained. “Our businesses truly needed some support given what they had gone through with the shutdown and reduction of customers. Finding out how impactful that was and looking to see how business will be conducted in the future, it made sense to find a way to make it a more permanent situation,” he added. “It’s a unique thing and hopefully creates a better sense of community.”
Other challenges included “ensuring that Yuma has the best and most appropriate representation” in the redistricting of congressional maps and the change in administration. In November, City Administrator Philip Rodriguez submitted his resignation effective Jan. 22, following an accident which resulted in two criminal offenses and one civil charge against him. Deputy Administrator Jay Simonton has taken the helm as acting administrator.
However, Yuma had plenty of other successes. The council adopted an updated strategic plan, the most recent since 2002. The updated plan reflected a new vision statement, five strategic goals and several priority initiatives developed by the council with community feedback.
“I think that’s an important dynamic to have everyone thinking in the same direction,” Nicholls said.
“As a community, we were able to look forward to where we wanted to go,” he noted, adding that this plan allows the city to be “proactive” rather than “reactive.”
Prioritizing public safety and quality of life were among “the big things” included in the plan.
Nicholls noted that the plan will be adjusted as needed. “It makes it relevant. The problem with some plans is they put it in a book and it sits on a shelf.”
As part of the strategic planning process, the council also looked at how to address a public safety retirement system shortfall of about $140 million. In January 2021, Yuma issued bonds to refinance the shortfall and was able to lock in a better-than-expected rate, saving about $73 million.
“Saving $73 million is no small feat. It also helps provide stable public safety personnel,” Nicholls said.
In December, the council again turned to a bond sale to raise money to pay for the expansion of the Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Facility. The estimated cost to complete the project is about $86 million.
The expansion of Desert Dunes, located on Avenue 6E, will double the capacity to 6.6 million gallons per day. The facility serves the east side of the city, which has rapidly grown in the last few years, placing increased demand on the plant.
“To me, it’s important to recognize that there was a unique opportunity where our bond rating was extremely high and interest rates extremely low and we were able to save money in attaining things the community needs, securing the retirement that we promised our men and women in fire department and law enforcement and look to expand the plant for future generations to help the community grow,” Nicholls said.
“We’re trying to make sure that we’re not just looking to taxpayers for more money, but trying to match their money in a very efficient manner,” he added.
In another success, Yuma nabbed a $10.6 million grant for the development of a multimodal transportation center in the city’s historic downtown. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city, the only Arizona project selected, for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to turn the vacant Hotel Del Sol, 200 E. 3rd St., into a transit hub to help revitalize the “heart of the city” and support the community’s transportation needs.
Nicholls credits city staff and support from the community, Governor’s Office, legislative delegation, tribes and educational partners. “It was a truly community-wide effort.”
Another win for the city was a grant of $600,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the revitalization of the largely vacant brownfield in the downtown area. At least six to eight brownfield sites in and around Yuma’s Old Town South area that have been impacted by petroleum and hazardous substances will be assessed with the goal of reversing the environmental damage and redeveloping the sites.
The city accepted the funds as the lead member of a community coalition that includes Yuma County, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and Yuma Multiversity Campus Corp. The coalition, led by the YMVCC, will use the grant funds to plan reuse of the area with involvement from adjacent property owners.
Nicholls also listed the opening of two new hotels in Yuma, Four Points by Sheraton and Home2Suites, as highlights.
In 2022, Nicholls looks forward to continued and greater economic growth, “a healthier and healthier community,” moving forward with “dramatic strides” with the multimodal transportation center and Yuma Multiversity Campus, and locating opportunities for businesses as well as creating an environment that will better help them.
“A lot of times we talk about economic growth being a big national or international company coming to town and creating hundreds of jobs, but we also need the small business that comes to town, maybe it’s a longtime resident that takes the entrepreneurial initiative to start a company that employs three to four people. That’s just as valuable for the community as the other,” Nicholls said.
“Now that the border of Mexico is back open, we can really pick up full stride on what we were working on before the pandemic, growing the region, looking for opportunities for everybody, but also growing our economies by focusing on our regional strengths.”