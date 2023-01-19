The Yuma County Board of Supervisors authorized the placement of portable toilets in various locations along the border.
For more than a year, the county has been placing toilets in an effort to keep migrants from going into agricultural fields. However, the supervisors made it official with the hope that the federal government might one day reimburse the cost.
Yuma County has experienced an influx of asylum seekers from more than 110 countries. During 2022, border agents apprehended 310,094 migrants along the Yuma border, with an average of 850 asylum seekers each day.
In a December 2021 meeting, local farmers, elected officials and various public servants discussed concerns that the border’s proximity to agricultural fields might cause asylum seekers to enter the fields and contaminate the growing produce. A staff report indicates that this would result in the destruction of large portions of crops, creating an economic loss and a threat to the nation’s food security.
The Yuma County agriculture industry produces 90% of the world’s green leafy vegetables from October through April. Officials noted that this makes agriculture in Yuma County not only important to the local community, but also on the national and international level.
After the 2021 meeting, the Yuma County Office of Emergency Management placed portable restrooms at locations where migrants gather. The county has continued to do so since that time, “without appropriate funding,” the report noted. The county’s Emergency Management and Public Health departments have and continue to seek grants and other funding sources for reimbursement, but have been unsuccessful.
The staff report noted that the portable restrooms have “greatly” reduced the number of migrants entering the fields, therefore reducing health concerns.
“I know that it seems like a small thing, toilets, but it’s a big thing for farmers,” Supervisor Tony Reyes said. “I mean, it will only take one big scandal with one problem, one problem with the crop, one problem with lettuce, it will take one problem for it to become a major issue. We’ve been extremely lucky that we haven’t had an issue with that yet,” Reyes noted.
Chairman Martin Porchas added: “We’ve taken steps to try to prevent this, and I think that’s the way it should be. I know that it’s a federal government deal, but if we don’t take action, then we will be in a lot more trouble.”
During a discussion of Yuma County’s 2023 federal legislative priorities for the National Association of Counties legislative conference to be held on Feb. 11, Reyes suggested that county officials stress the importance of cost reimbursement.
As one of the listed priorities, Yuma County urges the U.S. Congress to enact comprehensive immigration reform.
“We talk about the problems, failed immigration policy, we talk about the number of asylum seekers,” Reyes noted. “We want to get repaid. If you guys ain’t gonna solve the problem, at least pay us. When we go there and talk about this, we don’t want to just talk about the fact that immigration reform is needed. We keep saying it’s a federal thing, but we keep spending the money. If we couldn’t get anything, at least we’ll get them to agree that they have to repay as well.”
The county expects the number of asylum seekers and migrants to increase by 40% or more once Title 42 expires, straining local medical and hospital resources as well as federal and state resources, nonprofit organizations and others providing humanitarian and healthcare services.
“The regular resident doesn’t see the Border Patrol running behind people or going across their land. They haven’t seen people walking in the street that don’t have any place to go yet. But the fact is, if and when that happens, the cost is going to increase,” Reyes said. “And if you keep talking about it’s a federal problem, but you keep handling it every time it happens, well, guess what? We keep handling. It’s a humane problem that we can’t have people walking around the streets. We do have a very good system.”
Reyes praised the work being done by the Regional Center for Border Health and Amanda Aguirre, the nonprofit’s president and CEO. The center picks asylum seekers up at the Border Patrol station, arranges travel to their destinations and transports them out of the community.
“She’s got it handled pretty well with the numbers that we have, but if any part of that system breaks, we’re going to be dealing with a major issue on the streets of Yuma, the streets of Somerton, the streets of San Luis. So putting in there, if you’re not going to fix this problem, at least figure out a way that we can tap into the resources that we need to pay, if we’re gonna end up doing it,” Reyes said.
He asked Alejandro Figueroa, the county’s economic development and intergovernmental affairs director, to put a price on the county’s cost, including staff time. For example, Reyes noted, Sheriff Leon Wilmot has reported 80 migrant deaths in the desert in the county’s jurisdiction.
“There’s obviously a cost to picking up these people, there’s a cost to processing. That should be quantified because that is not something we should be dealing with. And the cost of all those actions should be borne by the federal government,” Reyes said.
“Every time we set up toilets on the border, we’re dealing with an issue we shouldn’t be dealing with. And I know it’s a small issue. It’s more sort of like a small cost. But if you start quantifying what we spend, even the time we spend on it, you will realize just how much time we spend on immigration and how many times we say it’s a federal problem, but we keep spending the time on it,” he added.
Reyes acknowledged that Yuma County hasn’t spent the “millions or hundreds of thousands of dollars” that other entities have had to put up, including the state. “But that’s not to say we won’t, and setting up a repayment process behooves us to do it earlier before we do have that big bill.”