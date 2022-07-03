AARP Arizona selected Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area to receive a 2022 AARP Community Challenge grant, one of six grantees chosen statewide.
The grant will be used to install ADA-compliant picnic tables, benches and bike racks “to create an inviting resting and gathering area at a new nature park frequented by older adults seeking to improve their health and wellness in a natural setting at Yuma East Wetlands.”
“We are incredibly proud that AARP selected Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area for this investment in our community,” said Cathy Douglas, grant manager for Yuma Crossing. “AARP is a nationwide leader in making communities more livable for all residents. We are honored that AARP see’s the tangible value this project will bring to our area.”
This project is part of the largest group of grantees to date with $3.4 million awarded among 260 organizations nationwide. Grantees will implement quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public places; transportation; housing; diversity, equity and inclusion; and digital access and civic engagement, with an emphasis on the needs of adults age 50 and older.
With this grantee class, AARP is bolstering its investment of affordable and adaptable housing solutions in response to the national housing crisis. With additional funding support from Toyota Motor North America, the program is also increasing its support of projects that improve mobility innovation and transportation options.
All projects are expected to be completed by Nov. 30 and are designed to achieve one or more of the following outcomes:
– Create vibrant public places by improving open spaces and parks and activating main streets.
– Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options by increasing connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding and access a wider range of transportation choices.
– Encourage the availability of a range of housing by increasing accessible and affordable housing solutions.
Ensure a focus on diversity and inclusion while improving the built and social environment of a community.
Support communities’ efforts to build engagement and leverage funding available under new federal programs through laws including the American Rescue Plan Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and more
Increase civic engagement with innovative and tangible projects that bring residents and local leaders together to address challenges and facilitate a greater sense of inclusion.
Other community improvements, including health services, community development and coronavirus pandemic recovery.
“We are incredibly excited to support Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area as they work to make immediate improvements, encourage promising ideas and jumpstart long-term change in Yuma,” said Dana Marie Kennedy, AARP AZ state director.
“Our goal at AARP Arizona is to support the efforts of our communities to be great places for people of all backgrounds, ages and abilities,” Kennedy added.