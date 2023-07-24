Career Exploration Summer Institute

Middle school educators in Yuma County recently had the chance to learn about all the tools and resources available to them in helping their students explore career opportunities.

 Photo Courtesy of ABEC

The 2023 Career Exploration Summer Institute offering Career and Technical Education (CTE) tools for middle school educators has come and gone – but the seeds planted have taken root and the Arizona Business and Education Coalition (ABEC) is confident that their growth promises a bright future for Yuma.

The professional development opportunity from early July was the result of a partnership between ABEC and the Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA). Gathering for a reflection just two and a half days into the experience, folks from ABEC and the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY) shared a few observations about what they expect for the near future.

