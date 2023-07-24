The 2023 Career Exploration Summer Institute offering Career and Technical Education (CTE) tools for middle school educators has come and gone – but the seeds planted have taken root and the Arizona Business and Education Coalition (ABEC) is confident that their growth promises a bright future for Yuma.
The professional development opportunity from early July was the result of a partnership between ABEC and the Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA). Gathering for a reflection just two and a half days into the experience, folks from ABEC and the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY) shared a few observations about what they expect for the near future.
“I think we’re all just kind of floating right now,” STEDY Superintendent Tom Tyree said. “I counted 45 signatures yesterday (July 13) … We’ve had a really nice array of community people that have come in – some of our superstars like Shelley Mellon and Julie Engle and Kimberly Kahl from the Chamber (of Commerce), Jeff Bird from 1st Bank Yuma, Fire Chief Richard Root and Jon Perry from Imaginary Friends. So we’ve had different people come in that have have presented or have been there the entire time.”
While ABEC considers its middle school careers exploration program to be the genesis of progress with CTE taking place in Yuma, community involvement is a major pillar supporting that work.
“When we talk about community, everyone has a role to play when it comes to workforce development,” said Larissa Hofman of Edge Factor. “How can we help students Kindergarten to Grade 12 and then even beyond – job seekers, job changers, second-chancers – make informed decisions about their future? That’s really the heart of of what we want to do.”
“That’s what kind of hit me,” Tyree said. “Everybody has a role in the community to make this happen.”
In the summer institute, middle school educators and administrators gathered at Arizona Western College (AWC) to learn from lectures and sessions on career exploration tools as well as collaborate in breakout workshops.
Hofman, who presented on Edge Factor’s platform offering educational media and curricula, observed that the Yuma crowd was the most engaged she’s seen in a long while.
Tyree added that the teachers could be seen engaging with each other, offering ideas and even assistance so that everyone from the various school districts represented could benefit from working together. Beyond collaboration, one of the main areas of support are the tools presented at the event.
ABEC Vice President of Program Development Deb Raeder explained that ABEC has partnered with various organizations to offer resources to Arizona teachers so that CTE can be made easier.
“The whole purpose of the summit … was to make sure that we were giving the teachers who are in the program professional development on all of the tools that we have provided and that they have available,” she said. “So they had a workshop on the ABEC curriculum in construction and hospitality and the DRIVE program. They had professional development on the CFA possible futures curriculum. We gave them professional development on how to use Edge Factor. They had professional development on the My Future AZ platform, which was paid for for the middle grades by CFA and ABEC. That’s why it exists and it’s free for students statewide.”
While all of the tools ultimately serve to help students learn about careers and trades available to them, they accomplish education in a variety of ways. My Future AZ from Pipeline AZ is a career and graduation planning tool while Edge Factor provides videos and curricula exploring what it’s like to work in different jobs.
“We’ve got thousands of videos and student activities that they can engage with, questions that they can answer, lesson plans for educators, digital badges that students can earn,” Hofman shared. “Everything within Edge Factor is about moving forward in your career journey and so as you scroll through, you can see content that is age appropriate, super engaging.”
Hofman noted that Edge Factor is currently working with Yuma companies to create profiles showing who they are, what they do and the opportunities they offer so that Yuma’s students can understand what’s available in their community.
“The industry leaders that came yesterday, all of them said resoundingly, ‘We are willing to come into your classroom and do presentations,’” she continue. “Great, so Edge Factor, we’re building out profiles for that company to share ‘Hey, we’re willing to talk to your classroom. These are the grade levels that we could connect with. These are the topics that we could cover.’”
The organization is also in the process of digitizing some of ABEC’s own curricula. That way, teachers don’t have to spend extra time researching material and figuring out how to integrate the curricula into their classrooms.
One of the big takeaways ABEC underscored is that it takes a village. Parents can be supportive of their children, asking about badges they earn or what lessons are interesting them while community and workforce leaders can take active roles in offering apprenticeships and contributing to CTE locally.
Referencing commentary by Lorie Honeycutt, executive director of CTE at the Yuma Union High School District, Raeder stated that the high schools are beginning to see the benefits with middle schoolers coming in who are “much more aware of their programs and are trying to get into their programs now.”
According to ABEC, Yuma’s success with CTE has been getting attention outside the county. Raeder said districts, such as the Mesa School District, are expressing interest in coming down to see what’s happening in Yuma.
“I’ve had CTED superintendents now that are wanting to talk about our programs,” Tyree stated. “... One of the things we hope are coming out of this is that our legislators, some of our elected stakeholders in this, that they start to understand that as well. Because there is not a whole lot of money in the state budget for middle school career technical education programs.
“In fact, I have to recognize Deb again – (ABEC’s) the source of a lot of our money or resources right there. She goes out and writes grants and gets money in because they’ll serve only as we get money from our communities, partners, to some extent, resources. But some of the major dollars are coming through the efforts of Deb.”
As they look forward to the blossoming of advancements in CTE in Yuma, Raeder shared that ABEC is continuing to seek local partnership.
“This work is just underway,” she said. “We’d love for any businesses reading this story to contact us if they’re really interested in participating.”
“I can’t emphasize enough: it’s not just about developing skills, we want kids to find something they’re interested in,” Yuma ABEC Director of Strategic Partnerships Rusty Tyndall concluded. “And we keep saying in the CTE world: How cool is it to have somebody pay you for something you love to do?”
“A third of your life is spent working so do something you actually like,” Hofman finished.