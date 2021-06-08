Locals may find themselves breaking a sweat earlier than usual as forecasters expect a heat wave to settle into Yuma over the weekend, bringing abnormally high temperatures that will persist for at least a week.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Phoenix office's lead meteorologist Matthew Hirsch, while temperatures this time of year tend to average around the low 100’s in Yuma, next week’s are expected to rise “above normal” as Sunday’s high is expected to break 110, with Monday’s expected to reach 112.
Heat waves, according to Hirsch, are typically due to very strong high pressure moving out of the subtropics toward the desert southwest; in this case, a pocket of “very warm” air near Mexico is lifting northward toward Yuma.
The duration of a heat wave tends to vary based on the region, Hirsch said. While those in the desert southwest generally span anywhere from three to five days, current indications project the incoming wave to last “quite a while,” as forecasters aren’t anticipating a break in the air for at least several days. And a summer rain shower is an unlikely respite, as forecasters don’t see a chance of rain until, at the earliest, July.
“As far as above normal temperatures go, it’s going to be above normal for quite a while — at least a week,” Hirsch said. “It just looks like a very hot and dry period.”
Residents “should take this event pretty seriously,” Hirsch advised, ensuring they drink “lots of water” to stay sufficiently hydrated and limiting their time outdoors to early mornings and late evenings if at all possible.
For information on local weather forecasts and current conditions, visit www.weather.gov/psr.