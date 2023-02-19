Yuma Regional Medical Center is “absolutely not” on the brink of collapse, as a Fox News headline recently declared, according to Dr. Robert “Bob” Trenschel, president and chief executive officer.

The hospital is actually in good financial standing and growing, however, it does have $26 million in uncompensated care from treating migrants, which Trenschel says is unsustainable. Consequently, YRMC is looking to state and federal leaders for solutions, as well as financial

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you