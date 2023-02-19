Yuma Regional Medical Center is “absolutely not” on the brink of collapse, as a Fox News headline recently declared, according to Dr. Robert “Bob” Trenschel, president and chief executive officer.
The hospital is actually in good financial standing and growing, however, it does have $26 million in uncompensated care from treating migrants, which Trenschel says is unsustainable. Consequently, YRMC is looking to state and federal leaders for solutions, as well as financial
reimbursement and funding.
However, Trenschel stated: “Absolutely we’re not on the brink of collapse.”
The concern, nonetheless, is that over a 12-month period, from December 2021 to November 2022, YRMC provided more than $26 million in uncompensated care for migrants.
“That’s an auditable figure. We went back and we tediously looked at every medical record, every chart, calculated the charges, and that’s what it came up to,” Trenschel told the Yuma Sun.
“I’ve heard that number questioned in the past, but we stand by it. It’s a real number. It’s not an approximation,” he said, noting, “For us, the issue is, I’ve used the word unsustainable in the past, and I continue to use it.”
For more than a year, Yuma experienced an influx of migrants seeking asylum, with many fleeing poverty and gang violence in Central America, Cuba and Haiti. Under U.S. law, migrants may seek asylum, citing a credible fear of persecution or other threats in their home countries.
The majority of migrants who crossed through Yuma have sought asylum. These migrants cross the border and surrender to Border Patrol agents. They are processed and released to await a court date. Most, if not all, of the migrants head to destinations outside of Yuma.
At the peak of the surge, agents from the Border Patrol Yuma Sector were processing between 1,000 to 1,200 migrants a day, a number that has since dropped significantly due to a recent change in federal policy.
After traveling long distances, some of these migrants require medical treatment. As the only hospital in Yuma County, some of these migrants arrive at YRMC, “some coming from Border Patrol, some come in on foot, some come in by taxi. We’ve even had some come by Uber,” Trenschel said.
Hospitals are obligated under federal law to treat everyone that walks through the door. Facilities can’t ask about the residency status of patients. The hospital classifieds them as migrants only if they self-describe as such.
“When they come to us, they’re, quote, unquote, in transit, which means they don’t have a final destination. They’re transiting through here. We don’t know where they’re going to wind up. We don’t have an address for them. And we have no one to bill. We would send them a bill, but we don’t know where their final addresses are. We don’t know where they’re going to be. We don’t even know if their name is real. We just know what they’re declaring,” Trenschel explained.
Hospitals are obligated under federal law to treat everyone that walks through the door. “Because of EMTALA, which is the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, we are required to see everyone that comes to our Emergency Department and to give them a full evaluation and appropriate treatment, regardless of payer source or status,” Trenschel noted.
“And $26 million in care provided without any revenue to offset it is a challenge because we’ve had to increase our staffing to deal with the surge in migrants and we don’t have any revenue to offset that increased staffing that we had to add.”
Nevertheless, although YRMC has this “burden of uncompensated care,” the hospital is still financially healthy. “We’re healthy financially today and we’ll be healthy financially tomorrow and well into the future. The issue is that if this type of surge continues, it’s just not sustainable for us to continue to provide these tens of millions of dollars of uncompensated care,” Trenschel said.
Nevertheless, there’s good news. “While we have this burden of uncompensated care, because we are healthy financially, we are able to continue the growth strategy that our board has laid out.”
YRMC and Arizona Western College recently partnered to create new training programs and build a health training facility. The three-story, 75,000-square-foot building, which is expected to break ground in 2023, will also be home to medical residency training at YRMC.
In addition, YRMC’s new Foothills Health Campus, a newly constructed two-story facility located along South Frontage Road, will start accepting patients in March.
“We’ve got plans for another medical office building where we’ll cohort all our surgical specialties. We’ve gotten a lot of growth in the queue, and we don’t want that growth challenged by this unanticipated uncompensated care,” Trenschel said.
“We’re in very good standing. We’re not on the brink of collapse. It is an unsustainable model. And if they continue with this migrant flux, we’re healthy and we’re going to continue to grow.”
Asked how uncompensated care threatens the hospital’s financial standing, Trenschel explained: “It slowly erodes away at what we have, and hospitals operate on very thin margins, typically 2% to 3% a year. That $26 million is way more than any margin we would produce at the hospital. That’s more than we make in any given year, so it’s a significant amount of money.”
He noted that YRMC is a nonprofit organization, meaning that any excess revenue over expenses is put back into the organization for the benefit of the community.
“And that’s where the growth comes from that we’re experiencing now, from those excess revenue over expenses,” he said.
This is why YRMC is looking for financial reimbursement and funding. “What I want to see happen is that the federal government or the state government gives us a payer source for these individuals. That’s really what we need to happen because we can’t keep providing free care,” Trenschel said.
He believes that the federal government should pay migrants’ hospital bills. “From a payer source, yes, I see it more probably as the federal government’s responsibility because they’re the ones that declared the border open, but we’ll take help from anybody, basically.”
And this is why Trenschel, along with other community leaders, will continue to urge the government to step up and take responsibility.
“Really, what we want to do with all this is to make sure that we advocate for our community, advocate for our organization and continue to advocate really for our patients because whatever monies we can we put money back into patient care. So anything that detracts from that is not good for our patients overall,” Trenschel said.
He pointed to television appearances he has made along with Yuma Mayor Doug Nichols, Yuma County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines, Sheriff Leon Wilmot and Shara Whitehead, president and CEO of Yuma Community Food Bank.
“We’re advocating with others, the mayor, Shara, what you saw on Fox with me, Jonathan Lines has been extraordinarily helpful in helping get the word out there, how this is impacting. It’s not just a policy issue. It’s actually impacting business,” he added.