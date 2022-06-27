Students at Alice Byrne Elementary School have a new tool to assist with communication in their playgrounds, and so far, they’ve been loving it.
In early May, two double-sided communication boards were installed in the school’s two playgrounds to provide an opportunity for non-verbal or minimally verbal students to communicate their wants and needs by pointing to the boards’ pictures and words.
“The coolest thing happened is that we put the board up and I said, ‘You know I better go outside and see how it’s going when all the kids are coming,’” said special education teacher Tricia Severs. “And the kids were all gathered around the board and everyone was touching it, and it was amazing because that’s what we want. We want that to be a model for our students, and think about all the kids that will benefit: not just our kids with exceptionalities, but maybe our kids that only come knowing a different language … Whether you speak English or Spanish, whether you’re deaf or not deaf, all of those [pictures] are the same.”
Severs shared that she first encountered the idea of communication boards on TikTok, noting that a lot of big city parks have them, so she promptly brought it up with the school’s speech therapist, who is a big proponent of augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) devices. Quickly on board with the idea, the pair presented the idea to Principal Jacque Acedo, who was all for it.
It took a while for the idea to come to fruition, but soon enough, they found willing donors in the form of Blade Butler and Unlimiscent entrepreneur partners, Karen Spencer and Korri Wright.
Now that the boards are set up, students will be able to simply walk up to the board, point to something and express what they feel – an opportunity that’s especially handy in moments of emotional dysregulation or when a child is unable to speak. For students who aren’t speaking especially, the presence of the boards means that they can play without having to carry around their AAC devices to communicate.
“It was super cool to kind of watch it unfold,” Severs said. “I think it was even better than any of us expected. Then we were contacted by someone in the community that had seen it – her child uses a device – and she was just over the top supportive of it and talking about how it’s accessible communication for all. And I mean that’s exactly what we want.”
The excitement doesn’t end there, either. Severs and Acedo were told by Yuma School District One’s Exceptional Student Services director that they’ve now ordered boards for all of the district’s elementary and preschools.
“There [are] no other boards in Yuma,” Severs said. “That’s it. Like, there’s not one on any of our playgrounds anywhere else in the community. So just thinking about all of these kids that have communication needs, now they’re going to be able to access it on their playground. That’s pretty stinking cool.”
“Trisha said it best,” concluded Acedo. “It’s setting that standard for our community to make sure that all of our students have that ability to feel included and communicate, even if they can’t verbally communicate, so I think that’s exciting.”