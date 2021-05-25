Students at Alice Byrne Elementary School will find a new face in the principal’s office when they return for the 2021-2022 school year. Filling the shoes of outgoing principal Juli Peach, who retires this year after 24 years at the school, is Ron Watson Middle School’s assistant principal Jacqueline Acedo.
The wife of a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Acedo has resided in Yuma for 16 years and served in both Crane School District and Yuma School District One. Prior to that, she gained experience elsewhere in Arizona as well as California and Washington State.
“Yuma is definitely home,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the small, tight-knit community that Alice Byrne is; I’m really looking forward to being part of that.”
Taking over for Peach, which Acedo will do June 1, brings her 23-year career full circle. Beginning as an elementary educator, Acedo shifted her focus to teaching math on the middle school level before easing into administration. Acedo has assumed the title of assistant principal for five of her 11 years at Ron Watson; for three of them, she simultaneously served as the lead principal at James D. Price Elementary School, located on U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground.
“Teaching is all I’ve ever known,” she said. “I don’t know anything else that I could do. Being a teacher is priority. As an administrator, I feel like I’m the lead learner; I’m still learning with my teachers, I’m not just there as the principal.”
Looking back, Acedo sees the influence of her fourth- and fifth-grade teachers having the strongest impact on her desire to enter the education arena.
“They always saw the best in me and always challenged me to be better,” she said. “Their words always resonated.”
At Alice Byrne, Acedo’s vision is to maintain the high-achieving, ‘A’ school status cemented by Peach.
“I think that Mrs. Peach has set the bar high,” she said. “We’re going to have to work hard to make sure we maintain and exceed that bar, but I think we’re going to do it. I was here when Ron Watson was the only (District One) middle school to be an ‘A’ school; I have that knowledge and background to get there, and I hope to be able to continue that at Alice Byrne.”
As the lead learner, Acedo aims to rally Alice Byrne’s teachers and support staff in “working diligently to get our kids back on track and make them be the most successful students that they can be,” she said. “Not just as students, but actually the whole child – we need to ensure socially and emotionally, and academically, that they’re prepared, especially after the year that they’ve had.”
Throughout her career, Acedo has prioritized relationship-building, providing social and emotional support to staff and fostering a culture of communication and understanding.
“The better you understand each other and the better you communicate with one another, the better you work together,” said Acedo. “And when you work better together, I think that helps the students learn better and provides a more effective environment for them. I think Alice Byrne teachers already do a phenomenal job with that; we need to make sure we continue. In the end, that’s what we’re here for.”
As a military spouse, Acedo has learned the art of resilience and flexibility amidst rapid change, which “absolutely” translates into the role of a school administrator – a role she aims to assume with humility and sincerity.
“That has helped prepare me to be ready to accept any challenge,” she said. “As a lead learner, I’m there to guide them on their journey – but I’m also on that journey, learning with them, going through all of the hurdles and celebrations with them. I’ve had other administrators tell me, ‘You need to be humble and you need to make sure you’re never too good to do any job on campus.’ Whether it’s lunch duty or something else, when you show your staff you’re willing to do that, they work with you so much better.”
With her time at Ron Watson nearing its end, Acedo said the transition is “very, very bittersweet,” but she’s ready for what lies ahead at Alice Byrne.
Ron Watson has been home for 11 years; it was home right away,” she said. “But it’s time for me to spread my wings even more and be that lead learner at Alice Byrne, making that school even better than it already is.”