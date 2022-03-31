Housing may not be the first topic that comes to mind when considering a community’s history, but it’s a vital part of people’s stories and helps determine a region’s future. That’s why the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma (ACF), Arizona State University’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy, Yuma Sun, Arizona Republic, KAWC and NexGen Yuma have partnered to present Maxed Out: The Story of Affordable Housing in Yuma.
Taking place on Thursday, April 21 at 6 p.m. at the Historic Yuma Theatre located at 254 S. Main St., the event will be the first in a series of discussions across the state that addresses the challenges and opportunities regarding affordable housing.
ACF of Yuma Regional Director Veronica Shorr explained that the event is the result of both the ACF and the Arizona Republic looking to put together storytelling events that explore unique aspects of communities.
“It’s important to tell who we are to understand where we’re going so we thought about reflecting on the past and affordable housing is a serious topic right now,” Shorr said. “We’re excited to present local Yumans who are going to share their family history in Yuma along with expert panels that will talk about what the future of housing looks like as we continue to build our community history.”
Per a press release from ACF of Yuma, the event is meant to inspire community connections, discuss the past and present of housing challenges and spark conversations about potential solutions to those challenges as it looks ahead. Additionally, the event will feature the stories of people who live and work in Yuma as well as celebrate Yuma’s rich and colorful history.
Roxanne Molenar, editor of the Yuma Sun, will be the emcee for the evening and Julie Engel of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Council will moderate a short panel discussion.
ACF of Yuma shared that research conducted by ASU’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy will inform and guide much of the event’s programming as Yuma County’s unique demographics and geography have impacted the housing shortage in the area. From winter visitors with second homes and seasonal agricultural workers to military personnel and students attending public institutions of higher education, this diverse demographic range continues to affect Yuma’s housing and community development.
Storytellers for the event will be guided by coaches from the Arizona Republic’s Storytellers Project, a series of live storytelling nights that has resulted in more than 1,000 Arizonans sharing authentic, first-person stories from stages in Phoenix, Tucson, the Grand Canyon National Park and now, Yuma.
Following the event, attendees will be able to hear from Yuma-area nonprofits that help those who are housing-challenged at a cash-bar reception and there will be opportunities to commit to helping.
To attend the event, community members can register at https://bit.ly/3K75FPu. Tickets are free but limited. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., programming begins at 6:00 p.m. and the reception will follow at about 7:30 p.m.
To learn more about the event, contact the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma’s Regional Director Veronica Shorr at VShorr@azfoundation.org or call (928) 539-5343.
