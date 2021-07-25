The Arizona Community Foundation (ACF) of Yuma and San Luis Community Fund’s annual competitive grant cycle is now open to nonprofits, public schools, faith-based organizations, tribal entities and government agencies serving the people of Yuma and South County.
To be eligible, organizations must have a 501©(3) status or use a 501©(3)-certified fiscal agent to apply on their behalf with a copy of the agreement between the agent and the sponsored organization.
Yuma-based applicants may submit proposals for a minimum of $1,000 and a maximum of $10,000. For applicants serving San Luis, proposals may be submitted by category – youth, healthcare or arts and culture – for $1,000.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Aug. 13, and can be submitted online at www.azfoundation.org/YumaGrants. Additional guidelines and tips for completing the application process can also be found at that web address.
“A lot of these nonprofits and programs are helping (meet) the needs of the community – they’re the first line of defense,” said Cameron Frost, regional philanthropic coordinator for ACF of Yuma. “Helping support these projects through our donors has a huge impact for them.”
According to the foundation’s regional director Veronica Shorr, ACF of Yuma has granted area nonprofits upwards of $300,000 in COVID-19 relief grants, in addition to assisting the City of Yuma in distributing more than $500,000 in grant funding to small businesses hit by the pandemic.
The annual grant cycle, she said, is just another way in which the foundation aims to make Yuma “a better place.”
“By supporting the nonprofits through the grant cycle, we provide resources and tools for nonprofits to achieve their mission,” said Shorr. “The more money that nonprofits get, the more people that they’re able to help in the community, therefore making Yuma a better place to live.”
For more information on ACF of Yuma and ways to contribute, visit www.azfoundation.org/Give-Where-You-Live/Yuma.