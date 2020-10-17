Yuma Union High School District’s Class of 2021 are set to take the ACT (American College Testing) assessment on Tuesday. According to a press release from the district, this date is a make-up for the spring test, which was cancelled due to COVID-19 school closures.
According to the district, only seniors taking the test will be attending campus on the testing day – freshmen, sophomores and juniors will participate in classes and coursework remotely via Canvas.
For seniors testing, the school day will begin and end at the regularly scheduled times. Grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches will be provided as well as transportation, with pick-up and drop-off taking place at the regular times and locations.
According to the district, students are required to have a COVID-19 health waiver on file in order to participate in the testing. If a student has been participating in the distance-only learning model and does not yet have a waiver on file, their parent or guardian is able to complete one for them via their ParentVUE account.
Families who have additional questions are encouraged to contact their respective school offices.