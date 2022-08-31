The City of Yuma has officially promoted Acting Chief Dustin “Dusty” Fields to chief of the Yuma Fire Department.
Fields brings 31 years of experience to the position, with 28 of those years with the YFD. He has been the assistant chief since October 2014.
“I first want to thank my wife, Cary, who has been my biggest cheerleader throughout my career,” Fields said. “Without her and my family’s support, I wouldn’t be in the position to take on this new role.”
The new chief also thanked the city’s leadership for their selection, saying that he is committed to moving on with the continuing success of the department.
“I have learned so much from our previous leaders, and I’m thankful for the support provided to me to grow and learn,” Fields said. “I will continue supporting our personnel in personal growth to make sure we continue to produce great leaders in the fire service who are serving the Yuma community.”
Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton made the announcement Tuesday morning.
“I’ve been very impressed with Dusty’s ability to handle all the needs of the department over the past few months,” Simonton said. “I’m extremely confident with Dusty’s leadership, and that the fire department will maintain its status as one of the premier departments in the nation.”
A Yuma native and graduate of Kofa High School, Fields holds a bachelor’s Science in Fire Administration from Waldorf College, plus a graduation from the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer Program in 2019.
He is a second-generation YFD firefighter. His father, John R. Fields, retired as a Battalion Chief in 1996 after 28 years of service.
Fields replaces Steve Irr, who retired earlier this year following nearly 36 years with the city. During the past eight years, the two have worked closely together on the issue of preventing or mitigating firefighter cancer.
“My father, who died of multiple myeloma, didn’t get the advanced screening that our firefighters are now getting from our work together,” Fields said. “This is one of the reasons why I go to work: So that I can make our department the best it can be and be able to give the best customer service to our beautiful community.”
Both YFD and the City of Yuma are facing growth-related challenges, and Fields said he is looking forward to meeting those challenges through comprehensive planning, including a new strategic plan for the department.
“So far we have met with community stakeholders and are doing some internal sessions to determine the priorities we need to tackle,” Fields said. “I’m excited to do my part to move the organization forward.”