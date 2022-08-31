new fire chief

Fire Chief Dustin “Dusty” Fields

The City of Yuma has officially promoted Acting Chief Dustin “Dusty” Fields to chief of the Yuma Fire Department.

Fields brings 31 years of experience to the position, with 28 of those years with the YFD. He has been the assistant chief since October 2014.

