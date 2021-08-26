The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has extended a high pollution advisory for ozone in the Yuma area for Thursday.
The agency first issued an advisory this week for Wednesday. A high pollution advisory notifies the public that the level of an air pollutant is forecast to exceed the federal health standard.
ADEQ recommends that people limit outdoor activity while the advisory is in effect, especially children and adults with respiratory problems.
Ground-level ozone forms when two types of pollutants – volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides – react in sunlight. These pollutants come primarily from automobiles, but also from other sources, including industries, power plants and products, such as solvents and paints. Generally, the highest levels of ozone occur in the afternoon.
People most vulnerable to the impacts of air pollution include children, older adults, adults exercising outdoors, people with heart or lung disease and those suffering from asthma and bronchitis.
Exposure can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease, and reduce the body’s ability to fight infection. Symptoms may include itchy eyes, nose and throat, wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain and upper respiratory issues.
ADEQ suggests residents help reduce ozone by doing one or more of the following:
- Drive as little as possible – carpool, use public transit or telecommute
- Refuel your vehicle in the evening
- Avoid waiting in long drive-thru lines, if possible
- Use low-volatile organic compounds or water-based paints, stains, finishes and paint strippers; delay big painting projects
- Make sure containers of household cleaners, garage and yard chemicals and other solvents are sealed properly to prevent vapors from evaporating into the air