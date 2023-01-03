The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality will present Yuma County with a Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Program Award for cleaning up solid waste near the Colorado River.
The Sheriff’s Office initiated the clean-up in collaboration with the departments of Development Services and Public Works. Resources and funding were provided by local, state and federal agencies and public and private sectors.
The award will be presented during the Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for Wednesday.
The agenda also calls for updates on COVID-19 and border activities that involve and/or affect the county’s Public Health and Emergency Management departments and updates on state and federal legislative issues.
The board will also consider the following consent calendar items:
• An agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation covering the construction, maintenance and financing of the County 11th Street and Avenue G Curve Realignment Project.
• An agreement with the City of Yuma regarding the city’s 40th Street Sanitary Sewer Lift Station Project.
• Accept the streets and traffic signs within Purple Mountain Ranch Subdivision, lots 1-16, into the Yuma County Maintenance System.
Public comments may be made in person or submitted by email at: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. The email forms of public comment will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.