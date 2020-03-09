SAN LUIS, Ariz. — The superintendent and other officials in this city’s elementary school district say they’re concerned the police department is not adequately following up on reports of student drug use.
Ray Aguilera, superintendent of the Gadsden Elementary School District, raised the issue in an interview after, he said, police failed to write a report on a student at Southwest Junior High School suspected of having used fentanyl, a highly addictive drug that has turned up at San Luis High School and other high school campuses in the area.
The female student was sent to the school nurse, then sent home because of symptoms not immediately recognized as drug-related. The student later admitted to the school she had used drugs, presumably fentanyl, on campus and at home, Aguilera said.
“I decided that we had to be open and make the case known,” he said. “We made a report and we are looking at what disciplinary action will be taken. We reported it the following day when we found out what had really happened, and no report by police was made.”
According to Aguilera, the police officer who handled the incident told the district there was insufficient evidence to write up a police report.
“If the cases aren’t reported, the community may think that everything is being resolved, and that’s not true. For me any incident of drugs is serious, but especially fentanyl, which is so lethal. I think a lot of cases of drugs are going without being reported, especially among high school students.”
San Luis Police Chief Richard Jessup said the police department is, in fact, investigating the case at Southwest Junior High and preparing a report. But not all incidents deserve a report, he said, and police cannot always substantiate enough information to be able to document a crime.
“When officers go on a call, they have to see if there’s a reason to suspect a crime has been committed, then the investigation begins,” Jessup said.
“We only go to schools when they call us,” he added. “The superintendent may be correct in saying there are overdose cases that aren’t reported, but it’s not only in San Luis but in general, because it’s an opioid crisis throughout the United States.”
Lizette Esparza, principal of Arizona Desert Elementary School in San Luis, said police have declined to document or act on several cases of student infractions, not all involving drugs.
“Last year I had a drug case in which we took disciplinary action in the school, but there was no action on the part of police,” Esparza said. “And this year we had a case of students smoking marijuana in the park — they say they found a cigarette. We also reported that to police and they didn’t do anything.”
Esparza said police also did not follow up on reports by the school on students spray-painting graffiti in the park. She said the school has the ability to impose disciplinary actions on students for actions taken off campus as well as on.
“I would like for the parents and the students to have consequences for what happens away from the school, and we make them, but if we had the support of the police department, and better still the parents, the children would see how serious the problem is.”
She added: “I don’t want to think that they are trying to hide reports so that the city doesn’t look bad. We only hope that if the students have consequences in school, they also have them off campus.”
Jessup said officers have been given no such instructions not to write reports. But he said they must be able to document that a crime has occurred. A student confession, by itself, is not sufficient evidence.
The chief said the police department is preparing an application to the U.S. Justice Department for a grant from its COPS program to pay for the salaries of school resource officers to be assigned to the Gadsden district’s junior high and middle schools. Otherwise, he said, the department doesn’t have officers to go to schools unless called to handle specific incidents.
Having school resource officers on campus not only would prevent student disciplinary problems but allow police to respond more promptly to incidents that do occur on campus, the chief said.
“We do the best we can with what we have. We have 41 officers when, according to Department of Justice standards, we should have 71. I think having a presence in the schools is going to help us a lot, if we get that grant for school resource officers.”
District officials said several students have been implicated in the case at Southwest Junior High School, and that the district is weighing potential disciplinary actions against them, including expulsion.