Yuma’s Adopt-a-Nurse program recently went into neighboring cities to thank healthcare workers for their dedication, knowing that the communities are interconnected. The program recognizes and thanks healthcare workers for their efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of Adopt-A-Nurse, McDonald’s donated 100 meals for the healthcare workers at the Regional Center for Border Health clinics located in Somerton and San Luis.
The city thanked the McDonald’s team, including owner-operator Jose Leon, Senior Supervisor Carla Mora, and General Manager Jimmy Felix, for making this donation possible. Leon has committed 100 donated meals a month for the program. Last month McDonald’s and the team donated 60 meals to vaccination clinic workers at the Yuma County Health Department.
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls introduced the program late last year as a way to garner community support for local healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients.
“The men and women in our healthcare industry here in Yuma, particularly those in the hospital working with COVID patients day after day, are plain wore out,” Nicholls said at the time.
He noted that at the beginning of the pandemic, the community demonstrated support with parades, food and gifts, but the support dwindled as the pandemic went on.
“So the concept was,” Nicholls said, “how can we reinvigorate those individuals that are dedicated day after day to taking care of the most sick and those that are actually passing away?”
Although the program is called “Adopt-A-Nurse,” it’s not just for nurses. It’s for all the healthcare workers caring for Yuma County residents.
Restaurants and suppliers have donated food, snacks and drinks to the program. Also, with donations from the community, the city has purchased items for the healthcare workers.
As part of the campaign, the city also invites the community to share words of encouragement and thanks with virtual “Cheer Cards” through the hospital’s website: www.yumaregional.org/For-Visitors/Cheer-Card-Listing.
Thank-you cards can also be dropped off at City Hall, 1 City Plaza; Buffalo Wild Wings, 1317 S. Yuma Palms Parkway; and Chretin’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, 505 E. 16th St.
Nicholls pointed out that nurses and healthcare workers don’t get to take time off even during holidays, spring break or summer. “Make sure they’re not forgotten,” he said.
The program shows healthcare workers “that we’re behind them, and we appreciate all their hard work and, frankly, the risk they’re putting themselves and their families by performing those jobs to help protect our community,” he added.
Learn more about Adopt-A-Nurse and how you can get involved by visiting: http://www.yumaaz.gov/Adopt-A-Nurse.