The Yuma Public Works Department is hoping to get more community members to become involved in the newly revamped Adopt-A-Street program.
The program provides residents, groups, churches and other organizations an opportunity to beautify Yuma and show pride in their community. They can do this by working together to pick up trash on city streets and bike paths.
Their participation is publicly announced by signs posted along the adopted road segments.
The city is now working to take the program to the “next level” by using new technology and doing more to get the word out about the program so more people will sign up, according to Michael Flowers, public works manager.
“When people see individuals on the street or the Adopt-A-Street signs, maybe they don’t know what they’re looking at, maybe they don’t know why they’re out there, how they can get involved with this,” he said.
Flowers and Josh Conover, newly promoted to the role of superintendent, recently shared information on the program with the Yuma City Council.
The program has 110 road segments available for adoption, with 31 currently adopted and 79 available. That means that only 28% of roads have been adopted.
In 2022, 12 miles of roads were cleaned. “We really want to see that number go up, but we need to make this a more streamlined process, do more advertising,” said Josh Conover, newly promoted to the role of superintendent.
Between Jan. 1 and July 14 of this year, 12.5 miles of road have been cleaned.
“We are seeing an improvement there,” Conover noted.
Previously, Public Works managed the program completely manually with a basic Excel spreadsheet. It’s now part of the Yuma Click & Fix application.
“Our first plan was to make it easy,” Conover said.
Those interested in participating in the program will be able to go on the app. The available segments are shown on a map. Clicking an available segment will show more information, such as how many roads and miles that segment includes.
Once a segment is selected, an email will be automatically sent, which will include an embedded PDF form to be filled out.
When the completed form is sent to Public Works, staff will review the request and welcome the applicant as well as cover details of the adoption and provide other documents for review.
Once the adoption is accepted, residents are provided with necessary tools and the cleaning schedule is determined. The Adopt-A-Street kit tools a bucket, reflective safety vest, rubber gloves, garbage bags and pick-up tool.
After cleanups are completed, participants can submit a request for Public Works to pick up bags and debris through the Yuma Click & Fix app or the city’s website.
Participants will be encouraged to provide before and after photos as well.
Adoption is a two-year commitment, and cleanings are conducted four times a year. Public Works staff will reach out quarterly and check on participants to see if they need any items or have any questions.
Outside of the program, if a resident is driving around and sees trash, they can report it by using another tab on Yuma Click & Fix and Public Works staff will pick it up.
Mayor Doug Nicholls thanked Public Works for managing the program. “It is one of those programs where you see the signs, but you don’t know how it works so I appreciate that information coming forward,” Nicholls said.
“I look forward to seeing those miles go up this year,” he added.