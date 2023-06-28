If you plan on traveling in Arizona this holiday weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation has some good news for you.
No state highway closures are planned for this weekend.
In fact, ADOT and its contractors will hold off on any full highway closures from Friday-Wednesday, July 5, ADOT said in a press release.
However, ADOT and the Department of Public Safety, along with other emergency agencies, encouraged motorists to check their vehicles, pack their patience and avoid impaired driving of any kind.
ADOT noted that motorists planning road trips should prepare ahead of time for hot and potentially stormy weather in areas. Drivers also should stay alert and bring along essential items in case of an unscheduled stop in traffic. ADOT’s holiday weekend safe driving recommendations include:
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
Sunny. Hot. High 104F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
A mainly sunny sky. Hot. High around 105F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
