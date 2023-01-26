Gayle Castricone, an advocate for the B and C Colonia, urged the “new” Yuma County Board of Supervisors to stay on top of the issues surrounding Bann Mobile Home Park.

The park, which is located at 3390 W. 5th St. and 402 S. May Ave. in Yuma, has consistently been found in violation of several zoning codes, including junk on the property. The supervisors last year referred two violation cases to the county attorney, with instructions that he seek an order of abatement from Superior Court.

