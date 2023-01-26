Gayle Castricone, an advocate for the B and C Colonia, urged the “new” Yuma County Board of Supervisors to stay on top of the issues surrounding Bann Mobile Home Park.
The park, which is located at 3390 W. 5th St. and 402 S. May Ave. in Yuma, has consistently been found in violation of several zoning codes, including junk on the property. The supervisors last year referred two violation cases to the county attorney, with instructions that he seek an order of abatement from Superior Court.
“I believe that you are a new board. I believe in new beginnings. I’m an optimist and not a pessimist, but the crisis we have was because of neglect year after year after year,” Castricone said during a call to the public.
“If it’s not a place we live, we can become just apathetic towards it because it’s not our problem. We don’t see it all the time, and sometimes we just get used to it,” she noted.
During the holidays, Castricone and Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi walked Bann Park and passed out Christmas gifts. “It was another eye opener. We always knew how bad it was. It was so disgusting that we would look at a trailer and say, well, do you think somebody lives there? Should we knock on the door? And we’d say, well, you wouldn’t think anybody was living there. And so we knocked anyway, and sure enough, there would be a resident there. We walked through trash, stray dogs, feces.”
She recalled meeting a young mother with a little boy who lived there. “She was so kind, but the porch that she was on had no rails, and as she was coming to us to get the gift, she unattended her little boy, and Supervisor Pancrazi had to say, ‘Your little boy,’ because there’s no rail, and he could have fallen off. All those are very unsteady.”
Pancrazi confirmed Castricone’s account. “We knocked on doors and talked to a lot of people, and it was very sad. Being poor shouldn’t mean that you have to live like some of these people are living because of the lack of management at Bann Trailer Park.”
Chairman Martin Porchas echoed the sentiment. “Because you’re poor, it doesn’t mean that they can’t have other things … the county or cities have, you know, a nice park, maybe a pathway or something that revives that area because honestly those changes will inspire some residents from that area that have said, Well, I’m gonna keep my area clean. I’m gonna try to do more.”
He noted that when the county receives money for extra funds, he likes to put it towards areas that need the extra help and not turn it over to nonprofit organizations. “It’s not that I’m trying not to give it to any (nongovernmental organizations) or other organizations. I’m trying to make things better for certain areas.”
Castricone acknowledged the steps taken by the county to try to get the property owner to clean up the trailer park. “We know that we’re moving on in that park, but not soon enough. I guess there’s no way to, the few people that are left there, that we can get them out,” she said. “All of the departments, the police department, the sheriff’s department, all of the county staff, we’ve not been able to do anything to get them out.”
Castricone explained that the Western Arizona Council of Governments provides rental assistance to many of the residents. “WACOG, we’ve been over that, they supported the rent for that area without even seeing who lived there and how they lived.”
She added: “Our concern as neighbors is we are losing good neighbors. The Canadians have already sold out. There was a young couple that bought their rundown place three years ago. They put everything into it. They almost lost it in a fire because that property wasn’t cleared off behind them. And they’ve stuck it out and fixed everything up. So nice. And I talked to her, and she said my husband wants us to move because they’re on 5th Street. You know, it’s just too close to the crime.”
She noted that visitors to the area are “shocked” by what they see. “I mean, it’s culture shock, it really is. And we have new housing, we have new things coming in, but we are way, way behind in the infrastructure of our roads and the infrastructure and the safety with the sheriff’s department, and they’ve been out there a lot. YPD is out there a lot now. It shows how bad it is when we have to have the city come out to help us, and we still have the fires. Just five days ago or so, there was a fire. The family in Bann Park lost their home all the way to the ground. And thank the good Lord, they were safe, but it could have been so much more worse.”
Castricone thanked the supervisors for their service and the county’s Department of Development Services for their help with the situation. “I know they get sick of hearing us, but they’re trying to do the best they can. But if they don’t have the tools, it’s not going to get it done. So we’re hoping your staff stays high enough to where they can address it in a good amount of time.”
Castricone noted that the residents are not at fault. “The major downfall is our slumlords. It’s not the people, and the people are the victims of the slumlords.”
With Yuma County receiving a number of “junky” property complaints, the supervisors recently directed staff to develop a slum property ordinance and check the immediate area for violations when similar complaints are received.
Supervisor Tony Reyes pointed out other ways the county has helped over the years. “We’ve spent between $18 million, $20 million putting in the water and the sewer so the City of Yuma could connect to it. There’s been an effort from a long time ago to try to make improvements there, and I think that the most important ones are the ones that are happening now,” he said.
Reyes noted the importance of trying to improve residents’ quality of life. “It’s just a matter of making sure that the ones that just don’t have the tools to move up, actually receive some of those services in a way that makes for some sort of quality of life.”
Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines, who spent the first 11 years of his life living in Space No. 5 of Bann Mobile Home Park, said he’s “glad to see it getting some attention.”
He also gave kudos to Castricone, “our hero Gayle, for keeping a spotlight and focus on that.”