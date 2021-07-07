Yuma County has listened to the concerns of citizens and will be installing speed cushions in certain areas where residents have complained about speeders.
The Board of Supervisors approved a plan for speed cushions in the Yuma East Mesa and Desert Air subdivisions and authorized the Department of Engineering to advertise and acquire bids for construction. The county anticipates to issue the construction contract in the middle of July.
The county’s Department of Engineering received concerns from the Yuma East Lot Owners Association Board of Directors regarding excessive speeding on 34th and 35th Place between Fortuna Road and Scottsdale Drive.
The department also received a citizen complaint of excessive speeds on Desert Springs Drive between Desert Air Boulevard and Avenue 9E.
Staff installed a speed radar at both locations. Initial results indicated a need for further evaluation to determine whether the county should install traffic-calming measures at both locations.
The county hired Greenlight Engineering to conduct the traffic study at both locations. The firm recommended the installation of speed cushions in both areas.
However, the firm report noted large commercial driveways between Fortuna Road and Phoenix Drive, turn lanes on 35th Place and limited driveway spacing available along these segments. Therefore, Greenlight does not recommend speed cushions on 34th Place and 35th Place west of Phoenix Drive.
In addition, residents in both neighborhoods were surveyed, and the majority of property owners were in favor of having speed cushions installed on the roadway.
Frank Sanchez, interim county engineer, said that three cushions per block would be placed on 34th and 35th Place. Prior to installation, Yuma County will coordinate with adjacent property owners to achieve buy-in on preferred speed cushion locations.
The western-most speed cushion planned along Desert Springs Drive is halfway within the City of Yuma right-of-way and would require coordination with the city.
According to the Greenlight report, in general, speed cushions are placed in locations that do not encroach on adjacent driveways and provide at least 150 feet of separation from adjacent collector-collector intersections.
In addition, speed cushions are placed at least 50 feet from fire hydrants. Where appropriate, they are placed on property lines to avoid having them between two driveways that access a single property.
Speed cushions are typically lower but wider than speed bumps and have cut-out grooves that allow emergency vehicles to pass without having to slow down.
Yuma County has also expressed concerns with motorists driving onto the ribbon curb to partially avoid the speed cushions and recommends raised domes on the ribbon curb adjacent to the speed cushions to discourage this behavior.
Greenlight stated that the cost of a set of rubber cushions in 2017 dollars ranges between $3,000 and $4,000.
Chairman Tony Reyes noted that speed cushions are not his preferred method for reducing speed. However, he explained the reason he supports this plan. “Sometimes it’s the only solution to reduce traffic in areas like that. Between that and getting a ticket, I think that might be a little better for some people, for most people, including me.”
The board unanimously approved the plan.
Sanchez explained that neighborhoods with traffic and speeding concerns may contact the Engineering Department. Staff will take an initial look at the concerns and do speed counts. If they find that speeding is a problem, they will submit a written request to start an evaluation for improvements.
In other action, the supervisors:
– Approved intergovernmental agreements for election services with local jurisdictions and districts that permit the county to conduct elections on their behalf from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. The following governing boards approved the agreements: Antelope Union High School District No. 50, Arizona Western College District, Crane Elementary School District No. 13, Martinez Lake Fire District, Somerton Elementary School District No. 11, Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma, Town of Wellton, Wellton Elementary School District No. 24, Yuma County School Superintendent, and Yuma Elementary School District No. 1.
– Authorized Martinez Lake Fire District to conduct an all-mail special election on Nov. 2. Wade Noble of the Noble Law Office, representative for the district, notified Yuma County Election Services that the district governing board had called for a special election to elect three members to the board.
– Declared miscellaneous county property as surplus to county needs for the Clerk of Superior Court, Elections, Facilities Management, Library District and Public Works and authorized the items to be publicly auctioned online between July 16-30. Items that are not sold at auction will be disposed of. To view the surplus items, go to https://tinyurl.com/3whdms68.
– Declared the official county newspaper to be the Yuma Sun for all advertising, publications and printing required by all departments between July 1 through June 30.