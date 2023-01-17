Following two fatal crashes, the curve at County 11th Street and Avenue G will be realigned.
The project will realign the 90-degree intersection with a curve, pave the shoulders, install curve-warning signs and turn bays.
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation covering the construction, maintenance and financing of the realignment project.
Yuma County, through the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, has been awarded $1.8 million of Highway Safety Improvement Program federal funds in fiscal year 2023 for the design and 2025 for construction of the project.
The existing four-leg intersection, with pavement on the east and south legs, was identified in the YMPO Safety Regional Transportation Plan as a good candidate for potential HSIP funding due to the two fatal road departure crashes.
This is one of four projects awarded to Yuma County during this round of HSIP applications. The intergovernmental agreement for this project is the last of the four to be approved.
The current local match required for this project is $108,763. Yuma County will be responsible for any costs that exceed the approved federal HSIP funds.
In other action, the supervisors also approved an agreement with the City of Yuma regarding the city’s 40th Street Sanitary Sewer Lift Station Project. The city approached the Yuma County Airport Authority about the possibility of expanding its current sanitary sewer lift station, which is currently located on a county-owned parcel located on 40th Street and the 4th Ave Extension.
After initial discussions with the city, the Airport Authority felt that the parcel would be better served if the existing sewer lift station was relocated and recommended that the new lift station be located further west from its current location, but still within the same parcel.
The new easement and lift station will enable the Airport Authority to expand in the future without the need to incur the costs to upgrade the current aging lift station.
According to the agreement, the city will also be required to abandon the current easement and completely restore the existing easement to its original condition. By abandoning the old easement, the marketability of the parcel is increased as it is currently located near the entrance to the parcel. The city will also reconstruct and relocate the current business sign.
The board also approved the following consent calendar items:
• Acceptance of the streets and traffic signs within Purple Mountain Ranch Subdivision, lots 1-16, into the Yuma County Maintenance System. The developer, KDC of Yuma, installed the subdivision improvements and complied with the Yuma County Subdivision regulations.
The developer’s engineer has certified that all improvements are in accordance with the approved plans and specifications. The Yuma County inspector inspected the improvements and found them acceptable and in compliance with Yuma County standards.
• Appointment of Gel Lemmon, general manager of Four Points by Sheraton, to represent the business sector on the Local Workforce Development Board for a term that will expire on June 30, 2025.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
