“As per ARS 15-107, this letter is to advise that we are hereby reporting that Antelope High School District #50 has overextended their budget by $395,254 for the school year 2022. This is the fifth year Antelope Union High School District has overspent its budget. To the cash deficient issues, the district continues to register warrants each month of approximately a million dollars. The district has failed to take appropriate action to resolve the overexpenditures … I’m requesting the Arizona Department of Education refer this financial crisis to the State Board of Education for further review or possible receivership.”
Speaking in a presentation to the Arizona State Board of Education (AZSBE) on Monday, June 26, Yuma County School Superintendent Tom Hurt quoted a letter he sent in March 2023 reporting the financial situation at the Antelope Union High School District (AUHSD).
As Hurt described it in his subsequent interview with the Yuma Sun, the problem is simple: AUHSD has spent more money than it has, more money than it’s permitted to according to its general budget limit. And it has been doing so since Fiscal Year 2018.
As the county’s superintendent of schools, one of the duties of Hurt’s office is to act as a monitoring and reporting agency in the area of school district finances. According to Arizona Revised Statute (A.R.S.) 15-107, a county school superintendent must “... provide written notice to the department of education, if, in the county school superintendent’s judgment, a school district has committed an overexpenditure under this section [pertaining to school district overexpenditures.]”
During AZSBE’s meeting, Tim McCain of the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) noted that the statute requires that “the Department of Education request the matter to be placed on the agenda of a meeting of the State Board of Education for action if a school district has failed to take appropriate action to resolve an overexpenditure in the amount of $50,000 or one half of 1% of the district’s general budget limit or unrestricted capital budget limit, whichever is less.”
AUHSD had met this threshold. As Hurt and his chief deputy, Elizabeth Valenzuela, explained, the county superintendent’s office had sent the report concerning overexpenditures each year as required but the state hadn’t reached out in previous years. This year, Hurt sent a letter to ADE and requested to escalate the matter, resulting in Monday’s meeting.
Hurt and Valenzuela gave presentations to AZSBE alongside Yuma County Treasurer Angela Moreno, AUHSD Superintendent Gregory Copeland, AUHSD Business Manager Aaron Whittle, AUHSD’s attorney, Chris Thomas of Gus Rosenfeld, members of the Arizona Auditor General’s office and members of ADE.
The official recommendation given to the board was to place AUHSD in receivership, one of four options provided by A.R.S. 15-107. While AUHSD presented its case against receivership, state and county presenters recommended it, a situation where – per A.R.S. 15-103 – an appointed third party begins “a full review and investigation of the school district’s financial affairs and submit to the state board of education a detailed report listing the findings of that investigation that shall include a financial improvement plan and budget …”
After nearly two hours of presentations, AZSBE voted unanimously to place the district in receivership, appointing J.S. Held LLC as receiver. To understand why, the particulars of AUHSD’s financial situation can be examined.
Each year since Fiscal Year (FY) 2018, AUHSD has spent over its general budget limit. The following overexpenditure numbers are as reported by the County School Superintendent’s Office:
- In FY 2018, AUHSD overspent $128,282.
- In FY 2019, $258,480.
- In FY 2020, $90,184.
- In FY 2021, $135,983.
- In FY 2022, AUHSD was originally reported to have overspent $395,254. Budget revisions by Whittle have since reduced that number to $311,877 as confirmed by both county and ADE.
The district doesn’t owe an aggregate of these amounts since the total overexpenditure lowers the district’s budget limit for the following year. While AUHSD is currently projected to be under its limit for FY 2023, the county has larger concerns. Namely, registered warrants and interest.
AUHSD Business Manager Aaron Whittle stated the district relies on property taxes for about 95% of its revenue. Since property taxes are paid at certain times of the year, the district receives payments in November, December and May typically. Since it’s spending throughout the year, the district might run into an issue where it doesn’t have enough money to pay for its expenses. When that happens, the county pays the difference but the district will be expected to pay that amount back plus 5.5% interest – which is known as a registered warrant.
“What these registered warrant means is that they didn’t have enough cash in the bank because of their overexpenditures to clear those warrants,” Valenzuela explained. “The county’s loaning them additional money because they’re overspending every single year and we don’t ask the property taxpayers for those dollars because you’re allocated a budget.”
“The county treasurer is the bank,” Hurt added. “Whatever they owe the county, they pay interest on.”
For the most recent fiscal year, the county has calculated that AUHSD has paid $72,202.32 in interest as of May 2023.
“The registered warrants as of last week, 6/20/2023, was $879,000 in liabilities,” Valenzuela told the the state board. “So again, we are here to express our concern for the financials over at Antelope and their taxpayers. They pay about $8,000 of interest every month on top of their liabilities that they carry.
“So if you look at their overexpenditures over the last five years and their current liabilities, this isn’t an issue in regards to the revenue that comes in. This is an issue of mismanaging their budgets. So again, our consideration is receivership.”
Yuma County Treasurer Angela Moreno echoed the sentiment that the registered warrants are too much.
“So at this point, they have registered warrants of what Elizabeth said over $800,000 as of last week (June 20, 2023),” she said. “So any monies that are received through tax payments or whatever is going to pay off a registered warrant that is listed from a check they wrote in February. So that’s how far back we are.
“My concern is that with this large level of liability that has been just carrying over year over year since 2015, every end of fiscal year they’ve been in a negative registered warrant status. I just do not see how we can get paid back without some intervention.”
“Many districts in the state at the end of their budget are at a little bit of cash deficit and they register a few warrants and soon as their budget comes in, that’s the first thing they pay back … and they finish the year on a balanced budget,” Hurt shared in an interview with the Sun. “But it’s unusual when you get so much you can’t even pay it back and then it accumulates.”
Arguing that the liabilities have grown so large, the county concluded a receiver was necessary. The Arizona Auditor General’s office was in agreement. In a letter to AUHSD in February 2023, they noted that “the District’s independent auditor has continued to express substantial doubt about the District’s ability to pay future expenditures in a timely manner and to continue operating.”
Despite this, Aaron Whittle of AUHSD expressed in an interview with the Yuma Sun that the district is in a good position to begin spending under its expenditure limits and will supportingly welcome the receiver.
