Just days after winning a Republican-led emergency appeal to the Supreme Court to prevent the Biden administration from rescinding Title 42, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich was in Yuma Thursday for the final time before leaving office.
While here, he presented a grant from the One Arizona Plan to the City of Yuma for the police department and took one last tour of the U.S.-Mexico border.
“We have money from the opioid settlement that we want to use to try to mitigate and address the impact it has had,” Brnovich said. “We know Yuma as a border community is on the frontline, so we wanted to provide some resources to law enforcement to combat the opioid and fentanyl crisis in the state.”
When asked about the humanitarian crisis at the border, Brnovich said by trying to lift Title 42, the Biden administration was essentially decriminalizing illegal entry and providing people with an incentive to break this country’s rule of law.
“By any objective measure the border is the worst it has ever been with a record number of people entering the country illegally,” Brnovich said. “More than five million people have entered the country illegally since President Joe Biden took office, which is roughly 10 times the population of the state of Wyoming.”
Brnovich said that it was also unfortunate that he has had to keep going back to federal court to sue the Biden administration over what he termed were its “failures” in border security.
“It is not right. I’m a first-generation American. I understand why people want to come to this country.” Brnovich said. “What he is doing is undermining the very reasons why people want to come to this country and what made America great. We cannot have anarchy and chaos.”
Arizonans are unfairly having to pay tens of millions of dollars for the costs of illegal immigration, not just fiscally in unreimbursed health care, incarceration and education costs, but in the number of lives that are lost each day, Brnovich said.
He noted there has been enough fentanyl seized along the southern border the past several months to kill every resident in the state of Arizona. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, half the fentanyl entering the United States is coming through Arizona.
Title 42 was also, according to Brnovich, one of the last tools in a border state’s toolbox to stem the growing tide of illegal immigration.
When asked to reflect on his tenure as attorney general, Brnovich said he was proud of the work his office had done over the years, specifically referring the more than $1.5 billion in consumer protection recoveries returned to the residents of Arizona.
“I have always been the people’s lawyer. I live in the same neighborhood where I grew up and I’m a public-school kid. I know my Arizona roots and I’ve worked hard every day to make sure we have communities where people can raise their children and be able to afford the American Dream,” Brnovich said. “I’m living the American Dream and I wanted to make sure it was available to everyone. That is why I ran for office.”
He also said he took pride in being dubbed an “activist attorney general” by some for his stances on supporting the Second Amendment, reinstating the death penalty, being pro-life, standing up for the elderly and vulnerable and being in the forefront of election integrity.
“I think the record speaks for itself,” Brnovich said. “I’m very proud that people thought what I was doing was groundbreaking or unprecedented.”
While Brnovich has no plans yet after his tenure in office comes to an end next month, he said that like all good musical bands, there is sure to be an encore.
“I’m going to take some time off and do some writing, but I want to stay engaged in policy,” Brnovich said.
Brnovich was the state’s 26th attorney general. He was first inaugurated in 2015, and again in 2019 after being re-elected.