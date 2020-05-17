A decision by the U.S. Department of State that led to pause the process that creates H-2A visas is having a direct impact here in Yuma County.
Yuma farmer John Boelts and Paul Brierley, Yuma-based researcher for the University of Arizona, said that the decision that has been in place since March is certain to cause a shortcoming in Yuma’s ag workforce.
“The ag industry has come to rely so much on a legal immigrant workforce,” Brierley said. “It’s a concern that the process needed to create a pipeline to that workforce has stopped, and we don’t know when it will continue.”
Brierley explained that a legal immigrant workforce is vital to farmers who use hand labor because they can’t automate the tasks that they need to produce what they sell. This is especially true with dairy farmers and specialty farmers, the latter being what many Yuma farmers grow.
“Most commodity crops like wheat, soybeans, cotton, have important jobs that can be automated,” Brierley said. “Speciality crops like melons or winter vegetables, which have a smaller acreage and higher value, can’t be harvested by machine.”
Brierley and Boelts said that Yuma farmers should notice the shortage in labor by the fall. Both said that the pause in processing visas could create shortages for farmers who work in the summer like farmers in Salinas, but by September and at least into November, the number of hands to help with specialty crops in Yuma will be in short supply.
“It’s already in short supply,” Brierley said. “The workforce has been aging for some time now and that was already a problem that farmers were hoping to have solved through a more streamlined H-2A process. But now it’ll be felt more.”
Likewise, Boelts said that the pause in the process will exacerbate existing flaws in the system that creates the legal immigrant workforce farmers in Yuma rely on.
“The real issue that the coronavirus is highlighting here is the vast flaws in the labor and immigrant system that farmers in Yuma and Salinas use to find a workforce,” Boelts said. “Ag largely depends on foreign labor sources right now and on domestic labor less each year, and it’s increasingly more common that the more laborious efforts on farms are done by a temporary workforce — guestworkers, if you will — mostly from Mexico.”
Boelts, who has gone on national news multiple times since March to talk about the issue, said that many people ask him why he can’t use the unemployed Americans who were put out of work by the pandemic.
“Very few people are willing to switch careers to do the kind of work and normally new applicants who haven’t done this kind of work don’t stick with it for very long,” he said. “We’re blessed to have people who work in agriculture, who can do this kind of work — which is hours of hard work — and that can do it at a wage that allows farmers to compete with foreign producers, who import most of the food we eat right now, food we could have grown here. Immigrants who come here for this kind of work can set themselves up with it and are happy to take it on as a career.”
Boelts and Brierley said that the impact of the pause will be felt more elsewhere. Boelts said that the largest impact will be in places like Georgia, Florida, California and Washington state, where there’s more reliance across the state on H-2A workers. Brierley said that about 1,000 visas are processed a day nationally, but it’s hard to know how many of those represent workers in Yuma.
“It’s hard to guess what impact this could have fiscally for Yuma,” Brierley said. “But we know that the typical value of a speciality crop is $4,000 per acre. If you don’t have the workforce to harvest those acres, then you have to leave it in the field and it loses that value. You have to harvest when crops are ready, but if you don’t have the workforce and you can’t harvest, you lose what you grew and that adds up really fast.”
Both Boelts and Brierley said that the nation could feel the shortages in Yuma’s workforce because the breaks it will create in the supply chain that connects Yuma farmers to the food service industry.
“There’s no such thing as fast food,” Boelts said. “The lettuce for every hamburger takes months to produce because it comes from farms. If lettuce, spinach, leafy greens don’t get out to the market from Yuma, then you feel it further down the supply chain at some point. But (the pause in H-2A processing) could also impact shippers, packers and transportation. We’re talking about perishable items here.”
Boelts said the effect on the supply chain would be seen in restaurants, grocery stores and anywhere else where food is served or sold. Brierley said that empty shelves aren’t indicative of supply, so people might not be experiencing food shortages. However, Brierly said that farmers, especially in Yuma, will certainly be experiencing difficulty in putting their products on the market.
Three different federal agencies issue H-2A visas: the Department of Labor, which certifies people who qualify and oversees compliance, the Department of Homeland Security, which decides which petitions for the visa qualify through the US Customs and Immigration Services, and the Department of State, which issues the visas through consulates. The decision by the State Department to close consulates to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has been the wrench in the system since mid-March.
The law that created the H-2A program in the 1950s authorized immigrants to come temporarily to the US for speciality occupations that require a “theoretical and practical application of a body of highly specialized knowledge” or the attainment of a college degree, according to the US federal immigration code, title 8, which creates the definition. However, the law leaves how to administer the process open.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act in December, and the bill aimed at organizing and streamlining the process. The bill proposes creating an electronic platform, biometric background checks and a method to achieve permanent residency.
Boelts, who is part of the Farmers Bureau, a national farmers group with lobbyists, said that he would consider the bill the first update to the system in 35 years but still sees shortcomings in the effort. The Farm Bureau didn’t support the House bill, Boelts said, and he added that he’s sure the current bill will die where it is. However, he did say that he believes Arizona’s senators understand what Yuma farmers need and are committed to helping them.
Despite the bill’s shortcomings, Boelts said that the progress in the process is still imperative. “H-2A leaves us in a difficult spot, both employers and workers,” he said. “Any programs that would improve it would be of keen interest to farmers.”
Getting the kind of legislation that would benefit Yuma farmers and protect them from the labor shortages they’re facing this fall is difficult, Boelts said, mostly because the public policy positions needed to carry that kind of legislation would be controversial.
“It’s a terrible public policy position for us to be in,” Boelts said about farmers. “It’s tough to take a leadership position for the policy because there’s a public despise for the provisions it would need, and that’s blocking what’s necessary to have access to the adequate legal immigrant workforce we’re looking for.”
Boelts said this complication owes largely to disagreement among employers who are worried about how the law may be written. The representation that these concerns have at the federal level is also combined with people who oppose more immigration generally, Boelts said, and the two interests create a strong voice coming from the public towards congress.
Despite this, Boelts said that farmers across the country agree that they need more workers, and both Boelts and Brierley expect that need to be felt this fall.
“We’re all desperate for workers so we can put food on families’ plates, whether through a restaurant or through the grocery store they shop at,” Boelts said about farmers in the US. “All of ag is united in acknowledging the need for a legal workforce, and we all keep getting shot down. All ag is united in knowing we need to bring labor into the country.”