Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich visited Yuma on Friday to learn firsthand what’s going on with immigration issues on the border.
“We are constantly lurching from crisis to crisis on the border,” Brnovich told the Yuma Sun.
Also during the visit, as he always does while in town, he visited Amberly’s Place. “When I’m in Yuma, I always try to drop by. Those folks are doing God’s work,” Brnovich said, noting that he attended the center’s grand opening more than five years ago.
Brnovich has been talking to Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls and Sheriff Leon Wilmot about the ongoing “crisis” caused by the release of asylum seekers along the border. The Border Patrol started releasing the migrants in Yuma and San Luis last month after President Biden rolled back former President Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy, which required asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while their applications are processed. Now the migrants are being released in the U.S. while they await court dates.
Local officials, including Nicholls and Wilmot, have expressed concerns with the potential spread of COVID-19 virus and the humanitarian issues related to the migrant releases.
Brnovich said he has spoken to Nicholls and Wilmot on the phone, but he wanted to meet with them personally to discuss their concerns. The attorney general also met with legislators and officials with the U.S. Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“The reality is I’ve got two lawsuits now going on against the Biden Administration related to immigration. The problem is the politicians in Washington, D.C., both parties, have done nothing to address this issue, and so we are constantly lurching from crisis to crisis,” Brnovich said.
He filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security “over its dangerous immigration policy that halts nearly all deportations for 100 days, even for those charged with or convicted of crimes.” He is asking the U.S. District Court in Arizona to rule that the new policy violates federal law and Arizona’s existing agreement with DHS.
“My concerns, there are federal statutes that require, when someone has been ordered they be deported, they be deported,” Brnovich said, explaining that between 1-2 million people in the U.S. have final deportation orders.
“Biden issued an interim order to stop that. So you literally have people in this country that have been ordered deported, that have felonies, and they’re not. That has a huge ripple effect on the entire system,” he said.
He called the situation a “one-two punch” with “a bunch of people trying to cross the border, a huge surge of that, and at the same time, ICE and the Biden administration is not doing enough to process people that have been ordered deported. So it’s creating a humanitarian catastrophe,” he added.
The “humanitarian catastrophe” is that “people trying to get into this country are being exploited, being taken advantage of by the coyotes, smugglers, cartels.” The cartels are making money off them and using them to smuggle drugs, he noted.
The humanitarian crisis is further exacerbated because the asylum seekers are being released in Yuma, where nonprofit organizations don’t have the resources to take care of them, especially during a pandemic.
The preliminary injunction motion includes declarations from Nicholls, Wilmot and Dr. Robert Trenschel, CEO and president for the Yuma Regional Medical Center. Trenschel’s declaration noted that “from January through June 2019, YRMC records show that an estimated 1,293 adult patients were brought to YRMC while in ICE custody. This number does not include children brought to YRMC by ICE or non-custodial visits by undocumented migrants who obtained care at YRMC. The estimated cost of care in that six-month period for the 1,293 6 individuals mentioned above was $810,433 according to our business records. YRMC has only received $264,383 in reimbursement for the care it provided, leaving a $546,050 unreimbursed gap for that six-month period alone. These cost estimates also do not include the substantial care expenses for the multiple mothers who delivered babies at YRMC while under ICE custody during 11 that timeframe.”
Referencing a similar situation in 2019, Wilmot said in his declaration: “These new executive actions have restarted the mass flow of migrants to our border and will soon have a significant impact on the resources of local governments. Under this moratorium on deportations, hundreds, and soon to be thousands, of migrants will potentially be turned loose in Arizona as well as other Border communities without any means of testing for communicable diseases including COVID-19. Healthcare systems in many smaller communities are already operating at near-full capacity and potentially overwhelming them runs contrary to the COVID-19 mitigation plan we were promised.”
Nicholls’ declaration stated: “Having a change in the immigration process and releasing migrants into local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic will place an even greater burden on the local communities’ healthcare systems that are already over stressed. We need to protect our communities while the pandemic is ongoing.”
Asked what the solution would be, Brnovich said, “Ultimately the politicians in Washington need to get off their asses and sit down in a room and come up with a comprehensive solution.”
The attorney general doesn’t see it as a Republican or Democrat issue. Ideally, he noted, Congress and President Biden would work together on a comprehensive solution.
“People have sometimes, on both sides, used that issue for their own political game,and the reality is, we need to come up with a comprehensive approach to make sure we secure the border, and at the same time make sure that if folks want to come to the U.S. and work hard to be productive, they have an opportunity to do so,” he said.
As the state law enforcement officer, with the lawsuits, he’s “asking the federal government to do what they’re legally required to do.” Brnovich added: “I’m the attorney general for all of Arizona, and my job, my first and foremost priority, is to always fight for hardworking Arizona taxpayers, whether that means suing the universities for skyrocketing tuition or holding corporations accountable.”
Now he’s asking President Biden to follow the rule of law. “I’m a first-generation American so I understand the issue on a personal level, but I also understand why so many people are fleeing countries, those countries don’t appreciate the rule of law. One of the things they want to come here to the U.S. is because the rule of law means something,” Brnovich said.
The attorney general expressed one regret with his visit to Yuma. “I didn’t make it to Mr. G’s,” he said. The thing is, he explained, when he goes to the iconic Mexican restaurant, he inevitably gets asked by many others in Phoenix to pick up food for them.
“I end up buying for 30,” Brnovich quipped. “I have dinner plans with the wife. Next time.”