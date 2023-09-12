Federal, state and local officials will convene in Yuma on Wednesday to talk about the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on Arizona’s agricultural sector, particularly in the Yuma region.
The meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Yuma Agricultural Center, 6425 W. 8th St.
Expected to be in attendance is Charlene Fernandez, state director of the US Department of Agriculture Rural Development; State Sen. Brian Fernandez (District 23); State Rep. Mariana Sandoval (District 23), Ethan Orr, associate director, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension; Tosha Gillispie, director of agriculture programs, Arizona Western College; Valentin Sierra, director of food safety, Amigo Farms; and Patty Emmert, director of resilient food systems, Local First Arizona.
Yuma, renowned for its sunny climate and fertile land nurtured by the Colorado River, stands as one of the primary winter vegetable suppliers in the U.S. With an agricultural footprint contributing over $3.2 billion, Yuma plays an instrumental role in Arizona’s $9.2 billion economy.
The Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law one year ago, included nearly $40 billion for farms and rural communities across the country. These funds give Yuma-area agricultural producers the resources they need to be part of the climate solution while boosting their economic potential.
However, as the 2018 federal farm bill approaches its expiration on Sept. 30, some officials and stakeholders see a need for a renewed commitment to sustainable, climate-centric agricultural practices.
As drafts of the new five-year farm bill emerge, speakers will highlight the IRA’s tangible benefits and advocate for increased investments in climate-smart agriculture.
The meeting is being presented by Local First Arizona, Arizona Western College and Climate Action Campaign.