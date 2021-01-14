A baby in need of medical attention was flown to Phoenix for specialized care after a Border Patrol agent noticed a health concern.
According to a press release, a Yuma Sector Border Patrol agent assigned to the Yuma Station encountered a group of illegal crossers east of the San Luis Port of Entry around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
The agent noticed a seven-month-old baby in the group had an exposed stoma, and called an EMT to the scene.
The EMT checked the baby and interviewed the parents, and determined that the baby needed medical attention.
“After interviewing the parents about the baby’s medical history, he determined that the baby needed humidified oxygen,” said Enrique Mora, coordinator of Yuma Sector’s emergency medical program.
EMS transported the baby to the hospital.
The baby, a citizen of Costa Rica, was later flown to a Phoenix hospital for specialized care. His mother, from Venezuela, accompanied the baby to the hospital, while his Cuban father and two Venezuelan siblings remained in custody in Yuma.
“Our Emergency Medical Technicians take the initiative to gain additional skills beyond those of Border Patrol agents and are always ready to respond to the needs of the community,” Mora said. “Yesterday’s response exemplifies the commitment to ensuring the safety of aliens in distress.”